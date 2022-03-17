SEC East
No. 1 Vanderbilt (14-2)
Vanderbilt is on its longest winning streak in school history (13) after losing its opening series to Oklahoma State. The rotation is the Commodores' top question after they lost three stars to the MLB draft.
No. 2 Tennessee (16-1)
The Vols have been dominant on the mound with a team 2.03 ERA. Their lone loss was to No. 6 Texas, so it’ll be interesting to see how the Vols do against the SEC's best pitching.
No. 10 Georgia (14-3)
The Bulldogs return veteran starters and have managed a few single-game victories over No. 13 Florida and No. 8 Georgia Tech. Center fielder Ben Anderson has reached base in 15 straight games.
No. 13 Florida (13-4)
After losing its regional last year, Florida has the weight of expectations and a chip on its shoulder. The Gators' staff wen 31⅔ innings without allowing a run at home from Feb. 27-March 12.
South Carolina (10-6)
The Gamecocks shocked the nation last weekend, taking two of three games against Texas, knocking the Longhorns out of the top of the rankings. South Carolina opens SEC play with a tough test at Tennessee.
Kentucky (14-4)
Kentucky No. 3 in the SEC in batting average (.353) and took one of three games against TCU last week. But pitching is the Wildcats’ weakness. They rank last in the SEC in ERA and allowing 109 runs.
Missouri (12-2)
The Tigers have a strong record, but they've dropped games to Nicholls State and No. 24 Gonzaga this season, and none of their wins have come against powerhouse opponents. They’ll open SEC play at Vanderbilt.
SEC West
No. 9 Ole Miss (13-3)
Ole Miss is well-rounded, with four preseason first- or second-team All-SEC infielders and one second-team All-SEC outfielder. The Rebels have scored a program-record 152 runs to open the season.
No. 4 LSU (14-3)
The Tigers are expecting to make it deep into the postseason with a slugging lineup. The big question for the Tigers will be defensive efficiency and whether their pitching success will continue into SEC play.
No. 18 Arkansas (13-3)
The Razorbacks have deep postseason hopes this year with five players batting .300 or better. The Razorbacks are also clean defensively: They have tallied just nine errors through their first 14 games.
Mississippi State (11-7)
The reigning national champions have had a rough start, falling out of the Top 25 in three college baseball polls and to No. 23 and No. 24 in three others. The Bulldogs have also lost their ace, Landon Sims, to a torn UCL.
Auburn (13-4)
The Tigers will be tested early with a home series against Ole Miss. They are middle-of-the-road in every offensive category, but their strength is their pitching, which holds the third-best ERA in the conference (2.46).
Alabama (12-6)
Alabama has struggled to bring runners home, ranking No. 13 in the SEC in runs scored (100) despite having the No. 6 team batting average. Right-hander Landon Green should be one of the SEC's top relievers.
Texas A&M (10-6)
The Aggies have struggled early behind new coach Jim Schlossnagle. They rank at or near the bottom of the SEC in all batting categories, but pitching staff leads the SEC in fewest walks issued per nine innings (2.40).