Will Wade found little time for sleep in the 21 hours between the end of his team’s game with Kentucky on Tuesday night and the start of his radio show Wednesday.

Even if he wanted some extended shuteye, Wade might have found it all but impossible in the wake of LSU’s 79-76 setback to No. 10 Kentucky one night earlier.

The Tigers’ fourth loss in five games had Wade scouring game tapes for answers in the wee hours of the morning and throughout a long day Wednesday, spending the time looking for any clue that will help stop a damaging two-week swoon.

In 14 days, LSU went from leading the Southeastern Conference race by two games to falling two games behind Kentucky with just five games remaining.

With the chances of winning a second consecutive SEC regular-season title all but gone now, Wade knows the next two weeks — starting with Saturday’s huge road game at South Carolina — are critical to seeding for the SEC and NCAA tournaments.

In fact, Wade isn’t so sure his team is the lock for the NCAA tournament that it appeared to be two weeks ago, or even a week ago.

He even mentioned the “bubble” word during his radio show.

“You have to adjust your sights a little bit when you go from trying to win the SEC, which is realistically now not going to happen, to now we’re on the bubble and you have to fight to get in the NCAA tournament,” he said.

Wade knows it won’t get any easier after Saturday’s game against South Carolina, which had won eight of 10 games before losing at Mississippi State on Wednesday night.

With a win, South Carolina would have moved into a second-place tie with LSU, Auburn and Florida, who Wade’s team faces Wednesday night in Gainesville.

“They’re all important from here on out, no question about it,” he said. “So, you have to adjust your priorities, adjust the way you go about things. We certainly try to be realistic about that. Hopefully, we’ll respond well and win as many of these as we can down the stretch.”

During the radio show, Wade reiterated what he’s told reporters recently — and what most coaches say when their team is in a sudden tailspin.

“We probably weren’t as good as our record when we were 8-0, and we’re not as bad as we’ve been in dropping four of the last five,” he said. “We haven’t done a whole lot differently; it’s just been a couple plays here, a couple plays there.

“That’s the challenge moving forward. … Most certainly, there are some areas where we need to improve and we need to be better, but we’ve shown we can be a good team in these areas. We have to attack it and get better.”

Mentally, getting the players back on track and playing with the confidence they had in starting 8-0 in the league is a must considering time is short.

It’s key because LSU still has a shot at earning one of the four double-byes in the conference tournament while improving its NET ranking of 30 for the postseason.

“We’ve got to get ourselves back right and going again,” Wade said. “We can’t feel sorry for ourselves; we have to get to work and get moving.”

For LSU, that starts on defense.

After allowing 80 or more points twice in a 15-game stretch in which it went 13-2, LSU has given up that many in three of the past five games — and Missouri (78) and Kentucky (79) came close.

Four of those five most recent foes shot 40% or better from beyond the 3-point arc and Alabama wasn’t far off at 37.1%.

“We’ve got to just make drastic improvements there,” Wade said of his sluggish defense. “We’re going to change a little bit of what we do.

“Some of the defensive stuff, a lot of it is my fault. We try a bunch of different things to just see what sticks. We’ll try to get very good at one or two things defensively; if teams beat us on other stuff, they’re just going to have to beat us.”

Wade pointed out his team has an identity on offense that’s built on shooting from inside the arc, offensive rebounding and free-throw shooting.

But the Tigers don’t have an identity on defense, he said.

Cutting down on the opponents’ 3-point shooting with better rotations and keeping them out of the paint would be a start.

“We’re going to work on those couple things to see if we can get better and solve a little bit of our defensive issues,” Wade said. “We just have to be 10 or 15% better, that’s four or five possessions a game.

"If we can be better there, a lot of those losses would be wins.”