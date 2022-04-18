Near the end of his NFL career in 2015, Robert Steeples watched a game at his high school alma mater as he tried to decide what to do next. De Smet Jesuit lost badly — he remembered the score as 66-6 years later — and he stood outside the fence while the team left the field.

“I got mine,” Steeples recalled one linebacker saying.

Steeples couldn’t believe what he heard. Got mine? When the team lost by 60 points? Even a player with double-digit tackles did something wrong during a game like that.

The comment stuck with Steeples, reflecting the mindset he needed to change when he became De Smet’s coach a few months later. De Smet had won two games combined the previous two seasons. It was ranked 6,224th in the country.

Over the next five years, Steeples overhauled the program by getting players to take ownership in their success. He coached with a calm demeanor and worked on mental conditioning as much as technical skills. De Smet went undefeated and won a state championship during his fourth season. It rose to No. 8 nationally by the time he left.

The turnaround caught the attention of other coaches, including Brian Kelly, who interviewed Steeples at Notre Dame. Kelly didn’t hire Steeples at the time, but he said, “If I got another opportunity, I was going to hire him.”

“I was fascinated by his depth of character and his ability to build a program from a non-winning program to a state championship program in a very short period of time,” Kelly said. “I was taken aback in terms of how solid his foundation and his principles of player development were.”

Kelly got another chance and hired Steeples as LSU’s new cornerbacks coach. Within two years, Steeples has now gone from the St. Louis high school to the Minnesota Vikings and then LSU, a quick and uncommon rise through the profession. He replaced longtime assistant Corey Raymond as the leader of one of LSU’s most prized positions.

Steeples has a difficult task ahead of him. LSU lost every starting cornerback during the offseason. It responded by signing transfers, particularly junior Mekhi Garner and senior Jarrick Bernard-Converse. Steeples thinks he can relate to them well after transferring from Missouri to Memphis before his own senior year.

“You understand the urgency that's at the end of any type of move like that,” Steeples said. “But also, you have to be respectful of the totality of the team that goes around it as well.”

Steeples spent three years as an NFL cornerback after going undrafted, primarily with the Vikings. But he understood his career wouldn’t last forever. While he thought about his next steps, one of his closest friends, Gahn McGaffie, suggested substitute teaching.

One day in Dallas near the end of his playing career, the students whispered. Steeples assumed they recognized an NFL player.

Someone finally spoke up. They thought he was a SoundCloud rapper.

Steeples originally thought he would pursue something with his two business degrees, but he realized he wanted to coach like his father, who spent 20 years helping in youth leagues.

When he landed the job at De Smet, Steeples tried to implement a team-first approach. He pulled ideas from notes he had taken throughout his NFL career.

“There were so many I's on the team that they didn’t focus on the we,” said McGaffie, who played with Steeples at Missouri and helped him for two years at De Smet. “It gave him a starting point to see where their mindset was.”

Steeples wanted to develop holistic people, steadfast in his belief that good players created positive habits across their lives, not just on the field. He stressed hard work. He demanded accountability. He required discipline. Players had to earn jersey numbers every year based on their weight room performance and academics, not seniority.

Near the beginning of his tenure, Steeples developed a personal slogan he applied to the entire team. He wanted one that would last throughout his career, not just for one season.

Steeples ended up creating MAADmen, which stood for Mindset Accountability Action Discipline men. He trademarked the acronym, using it as a reflection of the core beliefs he wanted inside the program.

“The mental aspect, it changed me as a person, me as a player,” Steeples said. “It sounds kind of gimmicky at first, but teaching these guys how to take things one step at a time, that carries over into test-taking and life.”

The team slowly turned around. It went 3-17 his first two seasons. Then it finished 9-3 with two playoff wins in 2018 and started producing college players. Kelly met Steeples by recruiting one of them. New LSU defensive coordinator Matt House visited a few times when he worked at Kentucky.

“The one thing you saw there was a highly organized guy who's a great teacher,” House said. “He did a great job motivating the kids.”

Steeples rarely raised his voice to do that, preferring to talk to players when they made a mistake or needed inspiration. Early during the state championship season, De Smet played a nationally televised game against rival Christian Brothers High School.

Steeples' pregame speech lasted almost four minutes as he reminded the players what made them who they are. He didn’t scream until the end.

Two months later, De Smet played Joplin for the state title. It trailed 20-14 at halftime. The players expected Steeples to explode when he entered the locker room.

Instead, Steeples reminded them of their talent and said they were beating themselves. De Smet controlled the second half. It won 35-20 for its second state championship.

“Our blood was pumping, adrenaline going,” said tight end Mac Markway, a freshman at the time who recently committed to LSU. “Seeing him come in and basically just talk to us about what we're doing and what mistakes we're making, besides screaming and yelling... locked us in on the game and the job.”

After Steeples’ fifth season coaching high school football, Vikings special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken reached out to him as he looked for an assistant in 2021. He remembered the way Steeples constantly tried to get better in the NFL, always taking notes and asking questions to learn more.

“I always had him in the back of my mind,” Ficken said.

Steeples impressed during a phone conversation, reaffirming whom Ficken wanted to hire. Head coach Mike Zimmer approved the decision despite Steeples’ lack of coaching experience at higher levels.

As an assistant special teams coach last season, Steeples broke down film, diagrammed plays and helped during practice. Ficken let him run his own drills and lead virtual meetings. When he watched recordings of the sessions, Ficken thought Steeples controlled a room full of professionals.

“We were definitely better because of him,” said Ficken, who’s now the special teams coordinator for the Chargers.

While Kelly looked for coaches last winter, he approached the Vikings, remembering the coach he once considered at Notre Dame. Zimmer brought Steeples into his office and said, “I think this is a great opportunity.” Ficken also supported the move. Steeples agreed to a three-year contract, coached with the Vikings until the end of their season and then moved to Baton Rouge.

“To say two years before he was a high school coach and now he's at a top-five program,” Ficken said, “you would think there's no way.”

As much success as he had at De Smet, Steeples doesn’t have to think about the whole team now. He can focus on the cornerbacks, the position he played himself. He planned to give every player a chance this spring. Over time, he wants to apply the same principles from his high school program on a smaller group.

“They're going to get a consistent best and a genuine best from me,” Steeples said, “and I expect that from them.”

Last week, Steeples retracted his life story during a presentation at LSU’s coaches clinic. It wasn’t long ago that he attended those seminars as a high school coach. He knew what it felt like to sit in the back, so he asked if everyone could hear him. Standing on a stage, Steeples remembered how far he had come.