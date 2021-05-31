They gazed at the projector screen inside a team meeting room, the one with championship trophies lined along the back wall, waiting to know if they had a chance to win another one or if their season would end.

The NCAA tournament selection show had already lasted half an hour Monday morning, and only one sliver of the bracket remained unannounced. Some of them leaned back. Others sat on the edge of their seats. Many put their hands over their mouths.

And then finally, LSU appeared on the screen as one of the 64 teams in the postseason field.

The players screamed and clapped as they rose from their seats. Some pumped their fists. Others hugged.

“All we needed was an opportunity,” junior pitcher Landon Marceaux said, “and today, we were fortunate enough to get an opportunity.”

LSU was selected as the No. 3 seed in the Eugene regional, where the Tigers were paired with No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 4 Central Connecticut State.

The winner of the double-elimination tournament will face the winner of the Knoxville regional with a chance to reach the College World Series. LSU opens play at 9 p.m. Friday against Gonzaga, which had a chance to host a regional itself.

“I thought we deserved to be in, and evidently, so did the committee,” coach Paul Mainieri said. “I'm glad we're getting the chance to play.”

The Tigers had waited for almost a week to know if their season — and Mainieri’s career — ended with a 4-1 loss to Georgia in the Southeastern Conference tournament. As other teams snatched automatic bids, shaping the postseason field, Marceaux said the players held onto hope. They didn’t have anything else.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

A natural worrier, Mainieri felt nervous the night before the selection show. He had announced last Friday he will retire at the conclusion of the season with no guarantee he would coach again. He watched the ending of a conference championship game between UConn and Xavier, hoping the Big East wouldn’t become a two-bid league.

Later Sunday night, Mainieri sat with his wife inside their theater room. They turned on the National Memorial Day Concert. As Mainieri thought about the military personnel who died protecting the United States, he worried less about whether or not LSU would receive a postseason bid, realizing the outcome paled in comparison.

“But then when I woke up in the morning,” Mainieri said, “I didn't know if I was going to be a coach a few hours later.”

Thirty minutes before the selection show began, Mainieri addressed the last team of his career. Projections listed LSU in the NCAA tournament because of its No. 28 RPI, but Mainieri had expected to make the postseason before and had his heart broken. He instructed the players to respond with class if they didn’t receive a spot, telling them, “We would've had nobody to blame but ourselves.”

Mainieri stood along the back wall of LSU’s meeting room with the assistant coaches as the selection show began. The players sat in front of them. Everyone looked at the projector screen on the other side of the room until the team finally heard its name called. LSU later learned it wasn’t one of the last four teams to make the field.

“It was a big relief,” junior left fielder Gavin Dugas said. “You don't want to end the way we did with Georgia. It shouldn't have ended that way, and it's not going to. We have the opportunity. We've got to take advantage of it.”

With the destination announced, LSU has at least another week left in its season. The Tigers have to beat the No. 14 overall seed in Oregon. They will play a regional on the west coast for the third time in Mainieri's career. They also have the chance they wanted.

“When we don't host, the NCAA finds a way to make it as difficult as they can for us, don't they?” Mainieri said, laughing. “I feel like we're going to Siberia. They're sending us to the other part of the world. It's not the other part of the world. It just feels like it. The most distant site that possibly can be.

“We're very grateful to be in the tournament. I don't care where we went, really. I told the players before, if we just get invited, we're going to look at it as though it's an adventure.”