On a sunny, 67-degree afternoon that was near perfect weather, the LSU football team had near perfect attendance in its final open practice before the Southeastern Conference Championship Game.
Only safety Todd Harris and offensive lineman Thomas Perry, both out with season-long injuries, were missing in LSU's Wednesday afternoon practice, along with linebacker Michael Divinity and wide receiver Jaray Jenkins.
Divinity, who briefly left the team due to what he called a "personal matter," is not eligible to play until a possible national championship game, when he will have missed nine games due to what LSU coach Ed Orgeron has called "coach's decisions."
Jenkins, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound freshman, has five catches for 67 yards this season.
Offensive lineman Michael Smith, who played in his first career game against Texas A&M, returned to practice Wednesday after missing the open portion of Tuesday's practice.
Roll call:
Players missing from the open portion of LSU football practice:
- Todd Harris, S, junior
- Michael Divinity, LB, senior
- Thomas Perry, OL, true freshman
- Jaray Jenkins, WR, redshirt freshman