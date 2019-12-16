Collegiate Baseball Newspaper ranked LSU No. 11 in its preseason poll released on Monday morning.

The Tigers came behind five Southeastern Conference teams: No. 2 Vanderbilt, No. 6 Mississippi State, No. 7 Georgia, No. 8 Auburn and No. 9 Arkansas.

Collegiate Baseball, which has existed since 1959, put Louisville at preseason No. 1. The outlet ranked LSU the preseason No. 1 team last year.

LSU finished last season with a 40-26 record. It lost to Florida State in the NCAA Super Regional and missed the College World Series for the second straight year.

The Tigers will have to replace the majority of their starting lineup, but they carry a deep and talented pitching staff into preseason practice, which begins in January.

LSU opens the season at home on Feb. 14 against Indiana.