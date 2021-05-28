Paul Mainieri will announce his retirement Friday after 15 seasons as LSU’s baseball coach, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Advocate.
Mainieri held a team meeting Friday morning. An announcement was expected soon after, and LSU will hold a press conference at 4:30 p.m.
During his tenure at LSU, Mainieri won the 2009 national championship, reached five College World Series and captured four regular season Southeastern Conference titles, as well as six conference tournament championships. The Tigers nearly won a second national championship in 2017, when they finished runner-up to Florida.
This year, the Tigers started 1-8 in the league and gave themselves a chance to reach the postseason at 34-22 overall and 13-18 in the SEC. LSU lost in the first round of the SEC tournament and has waited since then to find out if it will make the NCAA tournament.
With 1,501 wins, Mainieri will retire as the active winningest coach in Division I baseball.
Andrea Gallo contributed to this report.