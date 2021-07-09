The day Jay Johnson was introduced as LSU’s baseball coach, what he later called “the most important day of the year” loomed in less than two weeks.
While excitement filled his introduction, Johnson knew he had 13 days to further establish relationships with players, prepare the roster and try to convince signees to choose LSU instead of beginning their professional careers.
That night, he sat alone in his office long after everyone else had left Alex Box Stadium, making calls and watching videos on a tablet as time ticked away.
“We worked fast to try to build good relationships with as many of them as we can,” Johnson said, “and show them this path — the LSU path — either one year for the returning players or three years for the incoming players, can really set them up for success in professional baseball.”
For decades, that pivotal date would have already happened before Johnson arrived, completed in June during the midst of the NCAA tournament. But this year, Major League Baseball scheduled its amateur draft a month later than ever before, a possibility now that it has cut parts of the minor leagues. The three-day event begins at 6 p.m. Sunday night.
“I don't try to spend a lot of time or energy mad at it, disappointed by it or even excited by it,” Tulane coach Travis Jewett said. “It's Major League Baseball. It's their rules, and this is the date they've sent. We've just got to keep our dukes up and be ready to move and shake.”
As professional baseball continues to feel the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the draft will last 20 rounds — five more than last year, but less than the 40 it used to be. Undrafted players can only sign for a maximum $20,000 signing bonus. Many draftees will have their payments spread over the next two years.
No matter when it takes place or how long it lasts, the MLB draft annually shapes college rosters. Baseball has remained one of the few sports in which players can sign professionally out of high school, so coaches sweat through the rounds, hoping their incoming recruits and some current players don’t accept lucrative signing bonuses.
When the draft happened in June, this process took place during the college baseball postseason. Selections could distract players from games — sometimes they were picked mid-inning — but the timing also left coaches with months to reconstruct their rosters before school resumed in the fall. They now have about two-and-a-half weeks before the Aug. 1 signing deadline.
“There's more unknowns or less time on the backend of the draft in terms of setting your roster, but in reality, I think nowadays if a player gets drafted, they're signing,” Johnson said. “... That makes it a little bit easier to manage and monitor.”
Another element is the transfer portal. Under a new NCAA rule, college baseball players had to notify their schools they intended to transfer by July 1 to retain immediate eligibility next season.
Jewett estimated 3,000 players have entered the portal. Many of them haven’t signed elsewhere as coaches wait to see what happens during the draft. Once it ends, Jewett expects a hectic stretch of player movement — if schools have space available on their 40-man rosters.
“Maybe some people will get some opportunities, but I think this transfer portal thing is so full,” Jewett said. “I just don't know if there's going to be spots for everybody.”
In the future, Johnson would prefer the draft to take place between NCAA super regionals and the College World Series, partially for that reason. He thinks the timing would eliminate the potential distraction for players, give coaches plenty of time to manage the roster and ensure the draft ends before the transfer portal deadline.
As it stands now, players who want to change schools after the draft have to request a waiver for immediate eligibility.
This year, though, the July date may have benefited Johnson in some ways. With the later draft, he had more control over LSU’s roster, able to try to convince players he had never met to develop in college before they began their professional careers. He compared the process to building a puzzle.
“You've got to keep picking up pieces and figuring out where they fit,” Johnson said. “I think in some ways it has helped a little bit, but by and large, I would rather have more time on the backend to figure some things out.
“I think it puts players in difficult positions relative to the transfer portal deadline being before the draft. If we could reverse that, I think that would benefit the players across the country tremendously.”