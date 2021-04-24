On a day when the LSU track and field program celebrated its past and present Saturday, members of the current teams made the oldtimers proud.
While LSU’s men and women are both No. 1 in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association computer-generated ratings heading into the final regular-season meet next weekend, they solidified those rankings with a total of 15 wins against top competition from Texas A&M, Texas, Alabama and Auburn. The men claimed eight events and the women took seven counting the hammer throw, which was contested Friday.
Several former stars of the program had sterling performances as well at Bernie Moore Stadium, a group led by former All-American pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis.
The world record-holder indoors and outdoors, he opened his outdoor season and continued his quest for an Olympic gold medal this summer when he jumped 19 feet, 4¼ inches.
Duplantis came in at 17-11 and cleared a total of four heights to produce what turned out to be the winning mark.
The men’s team had a productive day as well with Noah Williams, who also ran on two relays, coming within one-hundredth of a second of tying the school record in his first outdoor 400 of the season.
Williams, the reigning NCAA indoor champion in the 400, won with a time of 44.30 seconds. That was just off the 44.29 recorded by Olympian Derrick Brew back in 1999.
Williams also ran the second leg on the 4x400-meter relay team that turned a season’s-best time of 3 minutes, 01.85 seconds to win and was on the 4x100 relay team that finished second at 38.58 — beaten only by a team from Athletics Canada.
Terrance Laird ran the anchor for the 4x100 team, then clocked a 19.82 to win the 200 meters while Sean Burell anchored the 4x400 after posting a personal-record time of 49.12 seconds to win the 400 hurdles.
JuVaughn Harrison also had a big day in the long jump with a PR of 27-8¼ that easily shattered his old personal best of 26-11.
Other wins on the men’s side came from Sean Dixon-Bodie in the triple jump (53-7¾), Eric Coston with a PR in the 1,500 (3:46.72) and George Femmer in the 5,000 (15:43.27).
The LSU women got a win from Tonea Marshall in the 100 hurdles (12.53) and she joined Favour Ofili, Symone Mason, Thelma Davies to win the 4x100 (42.70).
Also, Lisa Gunnarsson won the pole vault (14-5½), Abby O’Donoghue took the high jump (5-10¾), Lorena Rangel Batres won the 1,500 (4:21.26), Shelby Spoor claimed the 5,000 title (17:48.86).
Also, Monique Hardy won the hammer with a PR (214-11) on Friday.