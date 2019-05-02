Two weeks ago, Mike Bianco got back to his hotel room after a game against Auburn and turned on the television.

Mike, the head coach at Ole Miss since 2000, changed the channel to watch LSU, hoping to see his son, freshman infielder Drew Bianco.

As Mike gazed at the screen, Drew entered in the fifth inning. His season had not gone well. Once the starting first baseman, Drew’s batting average sat at .103.

Then Drew singled — his first hit since March 13.

Mike smiled. He had reminded Drew before the game he belonged in the Southeastern Conference.

“Normally when I watch LSU, I'm just watching another team in our league,” Mike said. “Now when I watch LSU, I'm watching my son play.”

This weekend, Mike will find his son by peeking into the opposite dugout. LSU and Ole Miss play each other, and they enter Friday night’s game tied for second place in the SEC Western Division.

Father and son deflected attention from themselves, recognizing the stakes of the series. Still, the Bianco family has anticipated these games since Drew committed to LSU his sophomore year of high school.

When Drew visited, coach Paul Mainieri told him he could wear No. 5, just like his dad. Mike played catcher for the Tigers, helping the 1989 team finish third at the College World Series. He later returned as an assistant coach.

Drew hesitated. He had always worn No. 1 or No. 8.

“It's here if you want it,” Mainieri said.

After Drew returned home, his parents encouraged him to wait on a college decision. Drew went upstairs to his room. He walked back down about 20 minutes later.

“Why would I want to wait?” Drew said, and he committed to LSU.

Long before that, Mike and his wife, Camie Bianco, decided their five children would not attend Ole Miss. They loved the school, but they believed their kids needed to leave in order to become adults.

“We weren't going to put the pressure on them to be the coach's son,” said Camie, who graduated from LSU.

As long as Drew stuck to his commitment, games against Ole Miss were inevitable. He also took No. 5 when he arrived last fall.

Mike, who still wears No. 5 as a coach, has watched a lot of LSU baseball this year. He came to a game at Alex Box Stadium earlier this season after the Rebels played at Tulane.

This weekend, Camie stayed in Mississippi, a decision she made before the season started. She did not want cameras focused on her. She just planned to root for No. 5 — in both jerseys.

Since falling out of the starting lineup, Drew has played in all of LSU's past six games. He has pushed his batting average to .182. Mike calls pitches for Ole Miss, which won't change if Drew enters the game.

Whichever team wins the series will take an edge for first place in the SEC and postseason seeding. The Bianco family has joked about it for a while. They're competitive, Drew said, so he’s sure someone will brag — just maybe not until Christmas.

“If we beat them two out of three or sweep them, I'm not going to crack a joke on him right then and there,” Drew said. “I still want his money every month. Hopefully he still loves me at the end of the series.”