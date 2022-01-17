LSU moved up one spot to No. 11 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball rankings Monday following a 2-0 week with victories against Missouri and Vanderbilt.
This is LSU’s highest ranking since the Tigers were No. 5 on Dec. 20, 2009.
No. 10 Arizona and No. 12 Maryland were the only teams ranked above LSU last week that lost. South Carolina (17-1) remained a solid No.1 with 28 of 30 first place votes. Stanford (13-30) was No. 2 and Louisville (15-1), which received the other two first-place votes is No. 3.
No. 4 North Carolina State (16-2) and No. 5 Tennessee (17-1) round out the top five.
LSU (17-2) is also up one spot to No. 14 in the NCAA's NET Rankings.
LSU is idle Thursday. The Tigers return with back-to-back road games at Florida and Arkansas. The Tigers won’t play at home again until Jan. 30 against Kentucky. LSU first-year coach Mulkey said the team will get Tuesday off while the staff recruits, but she likes the way the Tigers are playing so much she’d rather not pause.
“I’d like to go play tomorrow,” she said. “We’re on a roll. Let’s keep playing.”
Trasi steps up
Awa Trasi was the only starter who didn’t hit double figures in Sunday's 82-64 win against Vanderbilt, but she held her own stepping in for leading rebounder Autumn Newby, who is out indefinitely with a leg injury. Trasi had three points, seven rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot, and filled other less obvious roles sufficiently.
Trasi’s seven rebounds was just under Newby’s 7.7 average. Mulkey had few complaints.
“She had her opportunity and she did it good,” Mulkey said. “I can only think of one thing I would say stands out. She had a layup. She shot the ball and I said, ‘Go power that layup up there.’
“She did a good job defensively. The nervous part for me was their press. The way we do our press breaker with the four player in the middle, she’s never done that. We were confident. We threw the ball to her. She turned, she looked inside, backside. She did some of those things very, very good today.”
Morris rebounds
Against Missouri, Alexis Morris finished strong with 17 points and a game-ending blocked shot, but Mulkey said she wasn’t happy with her approach that night. She didn’t have that problem Sunday against Vanderbilt.
Morris came out strong with 18 first-half points on 8-of-10 shooting with three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
“Alexis didn’t come with the Alexis mentality I know she has in the last game (Missouri),” Mulkey said. “I challenged her after that game: ‘I don’t want to see that again.’ Boy, did she step it up.
“That’s the Alexis Morris I wanted to see. It wasn’t about the points; it was about being prepared and ready to play.”
'Something special'
Vanderbilt first-year coach Shea Ralph knows good basketball, having played and coached under UConn legend Geno Auriemma. She was impressed with what Mulkey has established in less than a full season at LSU.
“The thing that stuck out to me is how hard they play,” Ralph said. “When you have the players they do that compete hard, they are going to be tough to beat. You have to match their effort and intensity and hope they make a lot of mistakes. They have a good combination. When you have talented and skilled players that play hard and compete, you have something special.”
Pushing it
Jailin Cherry fell short of her first career double-double Sunday by one rebound and a triple-double by that and two assists. Mulkey said she held out as long as she could but wanted to get other players minutes with a big lead.
“She needed one rebound, but everybody started making shots,” Mulkey said. “(I didn’t want it to be) at the expense of getting someone a few minutes. Amani (Bartlett) was a trooper. She said, ‘Coach, let her try to get it right here,’ and we’d wait a few seconds.”
Lagniappe
Khayla Pointer moved into the top 10 of LSU all time scorers and is now 30 points behind No. 9 Raigyne Moncrief-Louis (2013-18) for the No. 9 spot. ... LSU shot 71.4% in the third quarter against Vandy, but also committed six of their 15 turnovers in the quarter. ... The Tigers had 23 assists, matching their second highest output. . . LSU allowed Vandy 18 offensive rebounds, the third highest total by an opponent.