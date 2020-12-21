Former LSU defensive tackle Siaki "Apu" Ika has announced that he will transfer to Baylor, where he will rejoin former Tigers defensive coordinator and current Bears head coach Dave Aranda.
The move ends a career in Baton Rouge that lasted just under two seasons for the Utah native, who entered the NCAA transfer portal in October.
"Let's ride," Ika tweeted Monday. "NO interviews."
Let’s ride💯 #SicEm #BuiltDifferent @CoachDJ_ @CoachDaveAranda NO interviews. pic.twitter.com/Etv8QUNeHd— Siaki Ika'🇹🇴 (@Jackfish801) December 21, 2020
The 6-foot-4, 340-pound Ika played in all 13 games at nose tackle for LSU in 2019, and the sophomore was positioned to compete for a starting job at defensive tackle in the team's new 4-3 scheme.
However, Ika had a limited role with LSU this season. He started once against Vanderbilt, and he recorded five tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack.
Ika was relegated to the bench against Missouri, when starter Glen Logan returned to the lineup after missing the first two games of the season.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron told reporters that Ika didn't play as much against Missouri because he was struggling against zone blocking schemes, and he'd return to the lineup against Florida.
But the Florida game was postponed after a coronavirus outbreak on the Gators football program, and Orgeron shifted personnel around on the defensive line to put heavier players at defensive end to help set the edge against the run game.
Logan was moved to right end against South Carolina on Saturday, and Joseph Evans and Neil Farrell started at the two defensive tackle spots. Ika saw limited action in relief, and he recorded two tackles in LSU's 52-24 win in Tiger Stadium.