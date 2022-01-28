LSU track and field opened competition at the Razorback Invitational on Friday night at the Randal Tyson Track Center. Abigail O’Donoghue (high jump) and Favour Ofili (200 meters) claimed titles in their respective events.
Abigail O’Donoghue’s win was her first this season and it came alongside a season best. O’Donoghue cleared heights of 5 feet, 8 3/4 inches, 5-10 3/4, 6-0 and 6-1 1/4 without missing en route to the victory. The final clearance ranks as the second best in the NCAA this season. O’Donoghue tried to clear what would have been a personal best and LSU school record of 6-2 3/4, but retired from the event after one miss at the height.
Nyagoa Bayak went up and over a season’s best of 6-0 to place second in the event with the eighth best clearance in the NCAA this season, and Morgan Smalls notched a mark of 5-10 3/4 to place fourth. Smalls’ clearance enters her name into the LSU record book at the No. 9 spot alongside Hareldau Argyle.
Ofili circled the 200 meter track once in a time of 22.80 to run away with the title. It was her first race this season in the event and it ranks No. 3 in the NCAA this season. Ofili was the only competitor to go sub 23 seconds on Friday night.