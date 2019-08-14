The LSU basketball team will play the first of at least three games on its 10-day tour of Spain at noon CDT against the Dominican Republic in Madrid.

The Dominican Republic, which is 18th in the latest world rankings, is one of several teams training in Spain for the FIBA World Cup that begins Aug. 31 in Beijing, China.

The Tigers are also scheduled to face the Valencia All-Stars at noon Saturday in Valencia with the final two games set for Barcelona. They will meet the Barcelona All-Stars at 10 a.m. Tuesday and the FC Barcelona “B” team at 5 a.m. Wednesday.

All game times are Baton Rouge time. None of the games will be available on TV or radio.

The Tigers will return home on Aug. 22 to prepare for the start of the fall semester on Aug. 26.