Left-hander Jacob Hasty had only pitched 1⅔ innings this year when he came in to relieve Blake Money on Friday against Missouri.

And his first throw of the outing was to catch a runner attempting to steal home in the top of the third inning to retire the side. Fist-bumping his chest, he entered the dugout when the Tigers had a 2-1 lead over LSU.

He wasn’t done yet.

Hasty went on to strike out four in a row, and retired the next two on a pair of groundouts to move LSU through two innings while it tied the score on a home run by Brayden Jobert. Grant Taylor relieved him one out into the sixth after he walked one and advanced him on a wild pitch.

“He got the momentum of the game back in our dugout,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said of Hasty on Friday. “He completely transformed himself and I’m proud of him for that. When you have good teams that become great teams, things like that happen and so he's an integral part of this pitching staff.”

LSU has been short on left-handed pitching, something that Johnson noted from the very beginning. That’s why he brought in Arizona’s Riley Cooper and Southeastern Louisiana’s Trey Shaffer. With Javen Coleman being out for the season, Johnson has been waiting for a lefty to rise through the ranks to join Cooper.

For Hasty, it might have been a slower development than planned.

“I've struggled in my two years here and haven't really shown everything I got,” Hasty said Friday after the game. “I’ve just been trusting God's process honestly, and just being mentally positive, not getting down on a bad bullpen session or a bad throwing session.”

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

There are three others who are awaiting the same opportunity and Johnson alluded to them Monday. Sophomore right-hander Michael Fowler came in to pitch against Grambling on April 5, and traveled with the team to Arkansas after his four-strikeout outing through 1⅓ innings.

Shaffer, who missed fall ball and has steadily developed since the beginning of spring, also pitched a couple of live at-bats in practice Sunday. So far, Shaffer has pitched four innings this season with his last appearance being against Texas A&M on March 18, walking the one batter he faced.

Will Hellmers was also in that group and last pitched on March 23 against Louisiana Tech, working one inning and earning four runs on five hits.

Since the bullpen has been strong, Johnson said it’s hard for athletes to see time on the mound. But midweek games like the one at UNO on Tuesday are opportunities for the pitchers-in-waiting to show their stuff.

“When you have five guys with an ERA under 3.50 that you're bringing out of the bullpen, it can sometimes be hard to crack,” Johnson said.

But Hasty cracked it, whose first start at Grambling earned him a spot on the traveling roster to Arkansas, where he relieved Money and forced a groundout to retire the side of the seventh inning on April 15. He struck out the next batter and forced a groundout in the eighth inning, allowing one hit.

“That guy works extremely hard every day whether he gets the ball or not,” Money said after the Arkansas game. “He’s going to continue to push the envelope. Every opportunity he gets, he’s gone out there and capitalized.”