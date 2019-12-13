NEW YORK — Joe Burrow stood behind the Heisman Trophy as the cameras flashed. He grasped the bronzed football figure, the award that the LSU star quarterback is expected to win.

It was Friday afternoon at the New York Marriott Marquis. Burrow had arrived in the Empire City that morning, continuing a whirlwind of a week that included stops in Baltimore and Atlanta for various awards.

Burrow has won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the Davey O'Brien Award, the Maxwell Award.

He's on his way to being one of the most decorated athletes in LSU history.

But there's still one left, the biggest individual award any college football athletes can win: the Heisman Trophy, which will be announced at approximately 7:50 p.m. at the PlayStation Theater across the block on Broadway.

Burrow met with reporters Friday afternoon, along with the other four Heisman finalists: Ohio State defensive end Chase Young and quarterback Justin Fields, and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Burrow talked about his transfer from Ohio State, plus a little-known injury he suffered in practice that altered the course of his career with the Buckeyes.

He talked about his Tuesday meeting with Billy Cannon's family.

He talked about LSU's undefeated season and the goals remaining.

Below is a transcript of Burrow's interview from Friday's Heisman availability:

Who broke your hand in 2017?

So it happened in an inside drill. Chris Worley (former Ohio State linebacker) thought I had the ball, realized late, and it was just a freak thing. My hand just got caught in his pads, and I knew I broke it immediately.

How often do you think that play, that practice being significant in everything?

I think it altered the course of my whole career. I tried to come back way faster than I should have and couldn’t really throw the ball for a while. But I do think about it all the time.

You still had the spring, but do you think that set you back in the QB competition with Dwayne Haskins?

I mean, it probably set me back a little bit, yeah. He did a great job coming against the team up north and winning that game. So I think he had the inside course because he came in and won that game.

Joe, there was a picture released that you got a letter from Billy Cannon’s family. What was within that letter?

I actually met with them the day before we left, too. They’re great people. Do get that from that family means so much to me and my family.

Was it a private letter?

Yeah. Private letter.

What does this mean for you, all this, possibly winning the Heisman?

It means so much to me, but not just me, to LSU and the state of Louisiana. I do it for them. My teammates have been great all year, and I have a great coaching staff as well.

I think you told us after the Alabama game that obviously as a kid you grew up watching this and dreaming this. Can you put into perspective what it may mean tomorrow night?

It would mean a lot to everyone that has helped me along my journey, from youth coaches, middle school, high school, LSU, Ohio State. I think it would mean a lot to a lot of people.

Was there a point this season where you thought this would be possible?

Honestly, I never really thought about it. I just tried to do what I needed to do to win football games, and this season, it was throw for 4,700 yards and 48 touchdowns. Last year, it was not that and we still won a lot of games. I just tried to do whatever it takes.

What do you credit your bump in numbers?

Honestly, just having an offseason with all the receivers and building that trust and I know exactly when they're going to break their routes off. I know exactly when they're gonna break their routes off. I know exactly where they're going to be, when they're going to be there, and they know when they ball's going to be there. That's really been the biggest factor.

What do you feel like you have to build up from here?

Our goal was not to be 13-0. We want to win the national title game. That was the goal from the jump. Personally, I have a lot more goals ahead of me as well.

Billy Cannon always wanted another person to win the Heisman from LSU, and that 'Yet' has a name. To possibly be that 'Yet,' what does that mean?

She said that he would be so happy looking down on me, and that meant so much to me. And I'm just trying to represent LSU to the best of my ability, and whatever I can do to help the state of Louisiana and LSU, I'm gonna do.

What did you learn about Billy in your meeting?

They said he was a tough guy just like me. They said we would have been best friends. So I would have loved to meet him.

Have you talked with your parents and what this would mean for them?

You know, I haven't, actually. That's probably a conversation to be had on Sunday, depending on the outcome. I'm sure they have their feelings that they just haven't shared with me yet.

You've been in Baton Rouge, Baltimore, Atlanta and now here. What has this week been like for you?

It's been a long week, waking up super early and going to these awards. But it's a blessing, and I couldn't have been here without my teammates and my coaches and from all the past coaches as well.

What's the balance like in enjoying this and the semifinals?

I've kind of put that off until next week. I'm just trying to enjoy this week right now, and this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I'm gonna hit the film room on Monday when I get back.

Are you enjoying it, taking it in?

I'm doing my best. Obviously, we're super busy, and I'm kind of a chill, relax, kind of guy. So I'm trying to enjoy it as much as I can.

Is there a reason you continue to wear the Fiesta Bowl jacket around?

That's my most comfy sweatshirt. That's the one I wear (laughs).

How do you stay grounded through all this. People weren't even sure, they didn't know much about you when you got here, and you're going to leave LSU as probably one of the greatest to ever wear the purple and gold. Are there people you talk to? How do you put it all into perspective and stay grounded?

So you come into college with goals of being a starting quarterback and goals of winning the Heisman Trophy and when that happens, you create more goals. That's kind of what keeps me grounded. I'm striving to be the best. I obviously haven't made it there yet. So I'm just going to keep working hard to be there.

With Heisman comes legacy. What do you think your legacy will be?

I think that's for other people to write about. I hope it's that I gave 100% every time I was on the field and I was a super hard worker and a great leader. That's all that matters to me.

Can you talk about Drew Brees? Obviously he talked about you yesterday. We all heard that you grew up in Ohio idolizing him. He had some very nice things to say about you. Have you had a chance to meet with him or talk to him. He was actually here (as a Heisman finalist) his senior year.

I actually haven't met him yet. I would love to do it. I was an Ohio kid, rooting for the Saints. So it was special to hear him say that, and he was my favorite player growing up.

If someone would have told you that you would be a Heisman favorite, a finalist, have LSU undefeated, what would you have said?

You know, we expected to have a really good year, and if we weren't 13-0, to be honest, we would have been disappointed. We knew the kind of coaches and players that we had and the work we had put in in the offseason. All these awards are icing on the cake. 13-0 means a lot to us.

How do you describe how you guys have made this possible, specifically with your rise in your play?

It just starts last January after the Fiesta Bowl. We have great people all across the program that have worked so hard for a long time to get to this point. And hopefully we can cap it off.

I'm sure you don't go to places like Ohio State thinking, 'Oh, if things don't work out, I'll just transfer.' What was that like for you? Was that a stressful process?

Yeah, absolutely. It was a really tough decision for me, because I have so much love for that place, and so much love for those players and coaches that I stay in contact with. So that was a gut-wrenching decision for me, and one that I'm glad that I made. But really tough for me and my family.

What does it mean for you that you've brought along guys like Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Lloyd Cusheberry — guys that would never had the publicity if it weren't for you?

The fact that I can be here for those guys means a lot to me. I think every great football team has great players that don't get recognized. We have an entire offensive line. Lloyd. (Tight end) Thaddeus (Moss). Clyde. (Wide receiver) Justin (Jefferson) didn't get the recognition he deserves this offseason. He should have been first-team All-SEC and a Biletnikoff finalist. We've had so many people that have been doubted throughout their entire careers, and we pushed through a lot of adversity, starting with our head coach, and I think that's the mentality we bring to the football field every day.

What are some of the traits the other finalists share with you to get to this level?

Obviously me, Justin and Jalen have all transferred. So we've all had different situations. But I think perseverance and pushing through adversity has been a commonality in this.

You have such a cool, calm swagger to you. When it goes to tomorrow night and that award's being announced, when they say, "The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner is," what kind of emotions do you think you'll feel?

I don't know to be honest. If my name is lucky enough to be called, I hope I don't get emotional. But it's gonna be hard if my name is called, because I know how many people who have helped me get to this point.

Do you appreciate this moment? Is there some nerves? A little surreal since there's still football to be played?

I wouldn't say there's nerves. I'm obviously still focused on winning these next two games. This is just kind of icing on the cake, and it's going to be a great weekend for us.

When you were a kid playing basketball, did you ever dream this big?

Yeah, absolutely. You grow up watching the Heisman Trophy and March Madness and hoping you can be on that stage at some point. And I've just tried to work really hard my whole life and to get recognized like this is really incredible.

Do you remember what the first year you watched the Heisman was?

First year, I don't know. Um. I know my brothers were playing at Nebraska when Eric Crouch won it, so that's probably my first memory of the Heisman.

Who are you looking forward to meeting the most? The Heisman winners will all be there.

Oh gosh. I think there's 27 former Heisman's coming back. I'm looking forward to meeting all of them. Obviously excited to see Marcus Allen again. He spent the week with us. Great guy. Eric Crouch. Johnny Rodgers. All the Nebraska guys. So I'm excited to meet them all. I grew up watching most of those guys and idolizing them.

No game this week to prepare for. How was that?

It feels weird. Feels weird. Me and Coach Joe (Brady) were talking in Baltimore. We were like, "We don't know what to do with ourselves." We're on the road. We can't really watch film. We're just ready to get back to game planning.

You mentioned March Madness. Was there one you wanted more than the other?

I wanted to be a basketball player growing up. I remember watching March Madness and watching all the underdogs making it to the tournament. That's really what I wanted to do. I wanted to be a basketball player at first.

When did that change?

I was getting some looks in basketball freshman and sophomore year of high school, and then I had a breakout junior year of football, and then started getting a bunch of offers. I figured I only had a couple only basketball offers and I probably had 15-20 football, so I figured it was going to be football.

Was that tough?

Uh, not really. I was still able to play basketball my whole high school career and play with all my buddies. But I was ready to get into the business of football.

You said you and Joe Brady didn't know what to do with yourselves this week. Did it give you time to reflect instead, and how have you?

No, we've been so busy I really haven't. We've been doing all these events, flying all over the country. So I really haven't had a chance to lay in my bed and reflect on everything yet.

What was your reaction last night when you and Grant Delpit and Ja'Marr Chase and Coach O swept (at the College Football Awards)?

There's nobody that deserves it more than those guys. They're not only great player but great people as well. They worked so hard this season, obviously with me and everybody else and the program.

Everyone in Ohio is watching. You've engrossed two communities. What does that mean?

It means so much. I just try to leave a legacy of hard work and leadership. And I try to be a role model to people that look up to me the best I can.