The long-winding offseason journey for tight end Arik Gilbert hasn't ended quite yet, but LSU coach Ed Orgeron said the former five-star recruit did have a "very good meeting" at the school's facilities recently.
Gilbert, who was briefly committed to conference rival Florida, returned to Baton Rouge in March to meet with the team. It is the first known time that Gilbert visited with LSU since he entered the NCAA transfer portal and left the team toward the end of last season.
Orgeron said "no decision's been made" yet about just where Gilbert will enroll and play college football again, but the coach said "everybody was happy to see him" and the athletic department checked with its compliance office to make sure the visit could happen.
"He hasn't made a decision yet, hasn't told us anything yet," Orgeron said. "I think it's still up in the air, but it was a very positive day when he came."
The 6-foot-5, 249-pound sophomore was the prize recruit of the 2020 class, the nation’s Gatorade Player of the Year and the highest-rated tight end in the history of 247Sports.
In eight games, Gilbert was LSU’s second-leading receiver last season with 35 catches, 368 yards and two touchdowns.
Gilbert committed to Florida on Jan. 31 after opting out of the remainder of his freshman season following LSU’s loss to Alabama, and, in late February, he reentered the NCAA transfer portal after de-committing from Florida.
“I have decided to decommit from the university of Florida and re-enter the portal,” Gilbert posted on his Twitter account. “I will not be announcing my final decision until I am enrolled into school and on campus.”