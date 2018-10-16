The name of LSU basketball coach Will Wade surfaced Tuesday morning in a New York courtroom before the final day of testimony in the federal conspiracy trial against two former Adidas employees and a would-be agent.
According to at least two outlets covering the trial, including Yahoo! Sports, attorneys for former Adidas executive Jim Gatto, who is on trial along with then-Adidas consultant Merl Code and player liaison Christian Dawkins, tried to enter into evidence a taped conversation between Wade and Dawkins concerning 2019 recruit Balsa Koprivica.
According to a story by SI.com, defense attorney Casey Donnelly told the court — without jurors present — that the government had recorded a conversation in which Dawkins talks to Wade about a recruit “you would have funded.”
After confirming that the player was Koprivica, a native of Serbia who is playing at Montverde Academy in Florida, Wade told Dawkins that “there’s other (expletive) involved in it. I've got to shut the door … I can get you what you need but it's got to work."
The full context of the conversation is unclear because further details were not unavailable.
SI.com reported the conversation was not admitted by Judge Lewis A. Kaplan on grounds of relevance, ruling that none of the defendants had been charged in relation to any activity connected to Wade, LSU or Koprivica.
Both Wade and LSU senior associate athletic director Robert Munson declined comment when contacted by The Advocate on Tuesday night.
Wade is scheduled to attend Southeastern Conference media days in Birmingham, Alabama, on Wednesday.
Kaplan also wouldn't allow into evidence a wiretap of Kansas assistant coach Kurtis Townsend offering money and other benefits to the No. 4-rated player in the 2018 recruiting class — forward Zion Williamson.
In that conversation, the SI.com story says, Code told Townsend that Williamson’s father was “asking for opportunities from an occupational prospective. He's asking for money in the pocket. And he's asking for housing for him and the family."
Townsend said: "I've got to just try to work and figure out a way. Because if that's what it takes to get him for 10 months, we're going to have to do it some way."
Ultimately, Kaplan did not admit the Code-Townsend tape because it occurred 12 days before Code was arrested in September 2017.
The judge ruled the conversation did not offer sufficient insight into Code’s state of mind at the time of his alleged fraud, which would have already occurred by then.
According to SI.com, it was the first time Williamson's name had come up in the trial.
Nor had the 6-foot-7, 285-pound forward, to this point, been implicated in any recruiting wrongdoing. He took a visit to Kansas but signed with Duke over Kansas, Kentucky, South Carolina and Clemson.
Koprivica, a 7-footer, is a four-star prospect and is reportedly being pursued by Florida State, Baylor, UCLA and Southern California.
On Wednesday, prosecutors and defense attorneys will begin closing arguments in the case.
Gatto, Code and Dawkins are charged with fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud against four schools — Kansas, Louisville, Miami and North Carolina State.