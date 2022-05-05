Matt McMahon moved closer to filling his roster with the 13 scholarships allowed by the NCAA on Thursday when former Murray State star forward KJ Williams joined the LSU program.
McMahon’s latest signee is a big one as the 6-foot-10, 245-pound Williams was the Ohio Valley Conference player of the year this past season.
He brings to 11 the number of scholarship players on McMahon's roster. Williams is the sixth player to come out of the transfer portal to play for LSU’s first-year coach.
Athletic department officials announced Williams’ signing early Thursday afternoon after receiving his signed scholarship papers.
He’s the third former Murray State standout to follow McMahon to LSU, joining guards Justice Hill and Trae Hannibal.
Williams, a native of Cleveland, Mississippi, led Murray State to a 31-3 record and into the second round of the NCAA tournament this season.
A two-time first team All-OVC pick, Williams averaged 18.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals this season after getting 15.6 points and 8.5 rebounds as a junior in 2021.
For his four-year career, he averaged 13.4 points and 7.2 rebounds in starting 90 of 124 games played. Williams has connected on 56.8% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from beyond the 3-point arc for his career.
He has an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“KJ perfectly fits the profile of what we are building in Baton Rouge: Elite talent, high character, great toughness, unselfish teammate, and the ability to impact winning,” McMahon said in a news release.
“KJ is skilled in the post, effective in our ball screen system, and also shoots the ball extremely well from the 3.”
Williams’ signing caps a productive week that started last Thursday with the addition of 6-10 power forward Jalen Reed of Jackson, Mississippi. He signed with LSU after signing with Florida and former coach Mike White last November.
A four-star prospect, Reed is the No. 71 player in the 247Sports composite listing nationally and is the No. 13 power forward.
He’s the son of former Ole Miss star Justin Reed, the 2001 Southeastern Conference freshman of the year and a 2004 first-team All-SEC pick.
Two days later, McMahon received scholarship papers from 6-7 small forward Tyrell Ward of Hyattsville, Maryland.
Ward is ranked 35th overall nationally and is the No. 10 small forward on the 247Sports composite listing.
In addition to Williams, Hill and Hannibal, McMahon has signed forward/center Kendal Coleman from Northwestern State, guard Cam Hayes from NC State and forward Derek Fountain from Mississippi State.
McMahon has also signed three high school seniors. In addition to Reed and Ward, 6-10 center Corneilous Williams of Hickory, North Carolina, joined the team when the spring signing period began April 13.
Also, forward Mwani Wilkinson and guard Justice Williams decided to return to LSU last month after putting their names in the transfer portal.
Miller to decide May 13
One of McMahon’s two remaining scholarships could go to shooting guard Adam Miller.
Miller, an Illinois transfer who tore his right ACL in preseason practice last October and missed the entire season, entered the transfer portal along with 10 other teammates.
Miller, who is continuing his rehab at LSU, last month announced his top two schools were TCU and LSU. He indicated this week his decision will come May 13.
Schedule shaping up
McMahon’s schedule is starting to take shape with seven of 13 nonconference games all but set.
He has added a Nov. 17 contest with UNO in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center after getting contracts from Winthrop (Dec. 17) and East Tennessee State (Dec. 21).
The Tigers will also play three games in the Cayman Islands Classic (Nov. 21-23) and host a game in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Those four opponents will be announced later.
Other teams in the Cayman Islands Classic are Tulane, Akron, Kansas State, Illinois State, Nevada, Rhode Island and Western Kentucky.
Patrick Magee contributed to this report.