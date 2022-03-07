WHO: No. 6 LSU (9-3) vs. McNeese State (8-4)
WHEN: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WTGE-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 6 by Collegiate Baseball. McNeese State is unranked.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; McNeese State — TBD
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu
ON TWITTER: @LVann_Sports
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: The Tigers get one day of recovery after two late-night games this weekend at the Shriners Classic and are still looking for a defensive identity, specifically at third base and right field. This weekend featured three different players at third base: Jack Merrifield, Jacob Berry and Collier Cranford. All of which made mistakes or committed errors during their time at the bag. With Berry being one of the options at third, that leaves the right field open for question. Giovanni DiGiacomo started the game against Texas at right field, but couldn't put together strong enough at-bats to stay in the lineup. McNeese comes to Baton Rouge after going 1-2 against Louisiana Tech this weekend and is led by Tre' Obregon III, who is batting .393 so far this year, going 17 for 43 at bat for two doubles, one triple and two home runs.