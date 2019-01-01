As if foreshadowing the wild start the game would have minutes later, Ed Orgeron's run onto the Fiesta Bowl field didn't exactly go as planned.

As the LSU coach jogged through the stadium, a cameraman tripped and went down hard right in front of him.

The moment was caught on the broadcast.

The best part is Ed Orgeron yelling "up up up up" as the cameraman's eats it right in front of him. #LSU #FiestaBowl pic.twitter.com/fYDRrHsyAb — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) January 1, 2019

The cameraman's shoes could even be seen entering the shot as he hit the ground. LSU's Orgeron, always encouraging could be seen quickly coming to the man's aid and yelling "up, up, up."

The game itself between LSU and UCF had its own wild start. The Tigers took the opening kickoff yards before settling for a Cole Tracy field goal, then UCF struck back just minutes later for a touchdown to make the score 7-3 just after just four minutes of game time.