LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said true freshman Chasen Hines will start at left guard against Mississippi State on Saturday and "will probably play most of the game."
It will be Hines's first official start of his career, and it will mark the seventh different combination of starting offensive linemen that LSU has used this season.
Hines has played 173 snaps at left guard this season, filling in for injured starter Garrett Brumfield, who is still recovering from an apparent knee injury he suffered against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 22. Brumfield was missing during Wednesday's portion of open practice, and he had run through individual drills by himself in full pads on Tuesday. Orgeron said Wednesday that Brumfield is "still not ready" to play.
Adrian Magee has started at left tackle in the last two games, but he was replaced by Hines after Georgia recorded a sack on the third play of LSU's 36-16 win last week.
Hines, a 6-foot-4, 336-pound Texas native, will record his first start against one of the better defensive tackles in college football, Jeffery Simmons, a preseason All-American who was named First Team All-SEC last season.
"I think (Hines is) athletic and physical," Orgeron said. "He has a big task ahead of him; Jefferey Simmons is going to be in front of him. I'd better tell you more after the game."