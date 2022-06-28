After a memorable season where he led the Cincinnati Bengals to their first playoff win in 31 years, and first Super Bowl appearance since 1989, Joe Burrow could win another accolade on one of sport's biggest nights.
The former LSU Tiger is nominated for the Best Comeback Athlete at the 2022 ESPY Awards, an annual award show "to recognize individual and team athletic achievement and other sports-related performance during the calendar year preceding a given annual ceremony."
After suffering a torn ACL and MCL in his rookie season with the Bengals, Burrow returned in 2021, finishing the season with 4,611 yards passing, 34 passing touchdowns and a 70.6 completion percentage.
Burrow led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance this season, falling just short in a 23-20 defeat by the Los Angeles Rams.
He'll be up against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, who returned from his own knee injury and helped bring the Warriors their fourth championship in eight years, along with Trey Mancini of the MLB's Baltimore Orioles and Diamond DeShields of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury.
Other categories in the show include best NFL, NBA, NHL, WNBA, MLB, boxing athlete, along with many others. Best team, best play, along with Humanitarian and Courage awards will also be announced.
Elsewhere in the NFL world, Tom Brady passing Drew Brees for the most passing yards of all-time is nominated as the best-record breaking play.
You can find all of the categories and nominees by visiting the ESPY official website. The ESPYS will kick off at 7 p.m. CT on July 20 on ABC. Fans can cast their votes at ESPN.com/ESPYS through July 17.
