The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 in what will essentially serve as a home game for the Rams in Inglewood, California.
However, it's worth noting that the Rams haven't often seemed like the home team at SoFi Stadium.
It's not that unusual for the opposing team to appear to have just as many fans as the Rams, especially opponents like the San Francisco 49ers or the Dallas Cowboys.
Los Angeles is close to a 2,200-mile road trip from Cincinnati, but that won't prevent plenty of Bengals fans from finding a way to track down tickets and flights to attend the game.
While the Rams are still in the process of rebuilding a strong fanbase in Los Angeles, the Bengals will have supporters across the country supporting them in pursuit of the franchise's first Super Bowl title.
There are also lots of fans of LSU legends Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase from Louisiana who would love to be on hand to watch the Bengals play on the biggest stage in California.
If you're from Louisiana and you're contemplating a trip to Super Bowl LVI to cheer on Burrow and the rest of the Bengals, you'll need to be prepared to put down some cash.
Jesse Lawrence of TicketIQ.com wrote on Monday that this year's event is the most expensive Super Bowl he has ever tracked the day after the conference title games. At the time, there were over 3,000 tickets available on the secondary market.
Lawrence wrote that ticket prices for Super Bowl LVI go as high as $66,036 in a VIP section on the Rams' side of the field. On the Bengals' side of the field, the costliest VIP ticket was $52,997.
In the middle levels, ticket prices started at $8,425 on the Rams' side and $9,121 on the Bengals' side.
In the upper levels, ticket prices started at $6,238 on the Rams' side and $6,662 on the Bengals' side.
Lawrence offers some advice for those searching the secondary market for tickets.
"Monitor the market," he wrote at blog.ticketiq.com. "Look at the prices on the secondary market for Super Bowl tickets multiple times per day and pick a price point that you’re willing to pay.
When you consider the investment you'd have to make for tickets, flights from New Orleans to Los Angeles are somewhat affordable.
A roundtrip ticket that would get you to Los Angeles the day before the game before flying out on Monday is as cheap as $188 on Orbitz. Most of the tickets hover around $240, but others go as high as over $300.
Los Angeles International Airport is located fairly close to SoFi Stadium, only about 3.8 miles, but hotel options are slim near the airport.
You'll probably have to travel about 20 miles from the airport for a reasonable hotel, possibly reserving rooms in Long Beach or Pomona. There are rooms available for about $150 if you're willing to endure a 20-30 mile trip to SoFi Stadium on game day. If you want to be within 5 miles of the stadium, you'll likely be paying at least $410 a night for a room.
Whether you're a football fan in Louisiana or Los Angeles, be prepared to dip well into your account to attend Super Bowl LVI.