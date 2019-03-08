Follow LIVE: LSU Baseball welcomes Cal to Alex Box on Friday night Advocate staff report Advocate Staff Mar 8, 2019 - 6:00 am Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The No.10-ranked Tigers host Cal Friday Night at Alex Box Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Follow Advocate Staff Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on Advocate Staff daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. Whenever Advocate Staff posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link. Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email