OXFORD, Miss. — LSU senior linebacker Damone Clark still has fight left in him.
The coach who's headed out the door? Clark still plays for him.
The 4-4 record LSU has, without several starters on both sides of the ball? Clark is just the next man up.
Early in the second quarter the Tigers' otherwise disappointing 31-17 loss at Ole Miss on Saturday, Clark sacked quarterback Matt Corral for a loss of 9 yards on second-and-eight. Then, on the next play, he took down running back Henry Parrish Jr. after a 4-yard reception.
Clark was well on his way to his career’s best, but it was hard to celebrate that in the wake of a loss.
“Damone is a hell of a player; I’ve known that since the first day I got here,” LSU center Liam Shanahan said. “He’s a great leader for us. To see him come out there and play with the effort that he does, it’s disappointing, I feel bad.”
It wasn’t the LSU defense’s finest hour. The team allowed 470 yards from scrimmage and 6.4 yards per play.
But Clark led the Tigers with 20 total tackles, including eight solo, 2½ for loss and one sack.
Last week, he had his first career interception and forced fumble of the season. This week, he had his first sack of the season. It was Clark's first sack since last year's opener against Mississippi State.
He's writing the story of his breakout season despite his team's downward spiral.
That started this spring, when Clark sat down with linebackers coach Blake Baker to talk about where he needed to improve.
“We started from scratch,” Clark said. “I looked myself in the mirror, and last year I was nowhere near where I needed to be. This past offseason, I just told myself, ‘You’re not doing the things you need to be doing.’ ”
On Saturday, Clark was one tackle away from tying the school record of 21, set by Al Richardson in 1982 against South Carolina. The last LSU player to eclipse the 20-tackle mark was Kevin Minter in 2012 at Florida.
Clark had 79 tackles coming into Saturday's game, ranking him No. 1 in the Southeastern Conference and No. 3 in the nation.
He's getting noticed.
Asked about Clark following the loss Saturday, coach Ed Orgeron thanked a reporter for the question. He said he was so proud, and said Clark deserved recognition as a standing in a game that seemed over from the second quarter.
“I really think it’s hard work and dedication,” Orgeron said. “He identified the things he needed to get better at: one was open field tackling; two was pass coverage. And he’s improved on his flexibility and himself. He gives 110% to football and is always around the office.”
The week before, against Florida, Clark, keeping pace with wide receiver Rick Wells, intercepted quarterback Anthony Richardson’s pass. Wells fell on him on the play, and Clark stood up, putting the ball to his left ear, running with a parade of teammates behind him down field. The play sealed off any hopes of the Gators coming back from a 49-42 deficit.
He played a similar role Saturday, standing out on a defense that struggled.
Clark didn't offer an excuse as to why the Tigers lost at Ole Miss. He instead said the team failed to finish, or failed to execute, and he included himself in those statements. Never mind the electrifying Ole Miss offense, led by a Heisman Trophy candidate in Corral, or LSU’s plethora of injuries.
“It’s the SEC. Each week you’re going to see a team like this,” Clark said.
With a 4-4 record and a lame-duck coach, there isn't much to play for. But for Clark, there is external motivation: He has a 1-year-old daughter at home.
“I want to be the one who puts food on the table,” Clark said. “It just hits different.”