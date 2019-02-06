LSU 3-star CB prospect Jay Ward officially signed his national letter of intent Wednesday, picking the Tigers over Florida State, Kentucky and Texas A&M.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound product from Moultrie, Georgia, was originally committed to Kentucky but decomitted in the fall after visiting Baton Rouge for the LSU-Alabama game, according to Tiger Droppings.

Ward continued to look at Kentucky and included Florida State and Texas A&M in his final four. He took a late visit to Tallahassee, Florida, the last weekend.

LSU football 2019 recruiting class: Get to know the new crop of Tigers

Jay Ward
Devonta Lee
Ray Parker
Maurice Hampton Jr.
Soni Fonua

247Sports ranks Ward as the No. 517 prospect in the 2019 class, the No. 51 CB and the No. 54 prospect from Georgia.

Ward joins a loaded LSU secondary in the Tigers' 2019 class, which is headlined by Dunham's Derek Stingley - the No. 3 prospect in the country, according to 247Sports.

