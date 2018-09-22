LSU coach Paul Mainieri sat in his office Saturday afternoon in Alex Box Stadium, a photo of his friend and mentor Tommy Lasorda with Frank Sinatra resting nearby.
Fall practice starts in earnest Sunday, and, as Mainieri or Lasorda (who turned 91 Saturday) or probably even ‘Ol Blue Eyes could tell you, you can never have enough pitching.
Not after last season.
Injuries took their toll on LSU’s entire team in 2018, actually starting during the 2017 College World Series when starting pitcher Eric Walker went out with an elbow injury that eventually required Tommy John surgery and cost him all of this past season. Injuries helped conspire to leave LSU with a 4.87 team earned run average, its worst since pitching coach Alan Dunn joined the staff in 2012.
“The number one priority is always going to be the pitching staff,” Mainieri said. “We need to improve there, of course, and I think we have. The experience that the returning players have, plus some of the quality arms that we’ve brought in, there’s no question in my mind that we’re going to get better.”
It starts with Walker, now a third-year sophomore. He stayed on campus this summer to rehab and attend school, staying away from the summer amateur leagues.
“Eric looks fantastic,” Mainieri said. “Eric is going to be full go this fall, pitching in intrasquad games.
“He’s not throwing 90 mph, but he didn’t throw 90 mph when he pitched before. His arm, his command of his pitches, he just looks super. We’re anxious to see him back out there.”
Walker’s return does not mean LSU is without pitching injury concerns.
Right-hander Caleb Gilbert had shoulder surgery with famed orthopedic surgeon and LSU graduate Dr. James Andrews this summer and will sit out the fall. So will righty Matthew Beck. Mainieri said Beck was pitcher of the year this summer in the Texas Collegiate League but experienced elbow discomfort in his last outing and is also shut down this fall.
Right-handers AJ Labas, Ma’Khail Hilliard and Nick Storz are still not recovered from their end-of-season arm problems. Two freshmen — right-hander Cole Henry and lefty Easton McMurray — have also arrived with arm issues.
“You try to have 20 pitchers and hope 10 are healthy,” Mainieri said.
The coach, who enters his 13th season at LSU, speculated that the quality of the Tigers’ catching may have also hindered the pitching staff. He hopes to rectify that with a pair of sophomore transfers, Saul Garza and Brock Mathis.
“They’ve been two very impressive guys in these individual workouts, and it’s going to be a neck-and-neck race to see if one emerges above the other,” Mainieri said.
Finding a dependable defensive starter at third base is also a priority this fall. Mainieri is hoping freshmen Drew Bianco (son of former LSU catcher and Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco) or Gavin Dugas can fill that role. He is also looking at former Brother Martin standout Michael Kirsch, a Tulane transfer, and would even consider moving Josh Smith or Hal Hughes from shortstop, his “security blanket,” to third if absolutely necessary.
“You don’t notice third base until you don’t have someone who makes the plays there,” Mainieri said.
One area Mainieri isn’t concerned about is his outfield. The Tigers return three starters from the U.S. collegiate national team Mainieri coached this summer: Zack Watson, Daniel Cabrera and Antoine Duplantis. Duplantis separated a shoulder hitting an outfield wall trying to track down a fly ball with Team USA, but Mainieri said he is fully recovered.
“I think we’ve got the best outfield in college baseball,” he said.
LSU’s practices are open to fans, as are two fall exhibition games the Tigers will play against the UNO. LSU and UNO will play at The Box at 3 p.m. Oct. 14 and at Maestri Field at 1 p.m. Oct. 27.