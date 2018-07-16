Two LSU players were named to the pre-season watch list for the Bednarik Award, given to the nation's top defensive player.
Junior linebacker Devin White and sophomore cornerback Greedy Williams were both named to the pre-season list, comprised of 86 players.
"We feel like we have two of the best players in the country," said LSU coach Ed Orgeron.
White's 133 tackles led the SEC in tackles in 2017.
Williams is one of just two sophomores on the list after recording six interceptions and 38 tackles in 2017.
LSU has produced two Bednarik Award winners.
Patrick Peterson won it in 2010, and Tyrann Mathieu won it the following year.
Two other players with Louisiana connections made the 2018 watch list.
Louisiana Tech defensive end Jaylon Ferguson and Arkansas linebacker De'Jon Harris also made the list. Ferguson attended West Feliciana High School in St. Francisville. Harris played at John Ehret High School in Marrero.
