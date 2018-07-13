ESPN and the SEC network announced Friday a contract extension with polarizing college sports radio and TV personality Paul Finebaum.
The network said Finebaum will “continue his presence across a number of high-profile network shows and programming, including as the host of The Paul Finebaum Show and as an analyst on SEC Nation.”
“I’m thrilled to be a member of the ESPN family and look forward to continuing our show on SEC network. I consider myself incredibly blessed to do this every day,” Finebaum said in a news release.
Finebaum launched his show on ESPN Radio in August 2013. The show airs weekday afternoons on SEC Network and showcases his fan base and “extensive knowledge of the SEC.”
Finebaum is also featured on additional ESPN programming including Get Up!, First Take, SportsCenter, College Football Live, Finebaum Film Room and College GameDay.
“Paul is one of the most compelling personalities on SEC Network and ESPN,” said Stephanie Druley, Senior Vice President, ESPN events and studio production.