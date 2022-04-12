BR.lsupractice.040322 HS 2409.JPG

LSU offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Mike Denbrock coaches during spring practice, Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the LSU outdoor practice facility in Baton Rouge, La.

In the midst of installing LSU’s offense, coordinator Mike Denbrock said he “put a moratorium” on adding new plays last Tuesday.

The team made too many mistakes in practice that day, so with 30% of the scheme in place, Denbrock shifted his focus to their effort and work ethic. 

“That's been a lot more of the rally cry than throwing in a few more plays or some more fancy scheme stuff,” Denbrock said. “It's been more about teaching them how to play hard and what the expectations are.”

Denbrock admitted he already broke his own moratorium two or three times since then, but he doesn’t want to overwhelm his players before they grasp the system. That extends to the quarterbacks, who he said will compete into preseason camp for the starting job.

Though Denbrock and head coach Brian Kelly have used two-quarterback systems in the past, they prefer to find a singular starter. No clear leader has emerged through the first nine practices. Denbrock did not speak about them individually.

“They're kind of drinking through a firehose right now,” Denbrock said. “We've thrown a ton of installation at them, demanded that they get things right. I know they're swimming a little bit. Not just them but the entire offense.” 

Denbrock nearly avoided speaking about any singular players, the lone exception being running back John Emery. The senior is poised for “a huge contribution” this season, Denbrock said when asked about him, but even Emery has lapsed at times as he learns the playbook.

At some point, Denbrock will lift his ban. When he does, he wants to mold the offense around the best players. If LSU’s strengths are at wide receiver, it might go four-wide. If LSU has a running quarterback like Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels, it would call more designed runs. 

So evaluations are taking place throughout the spring. Kelly hopes to have a better idea of the roster heading into summer workouts.

“We're still, as a staff, getting a real clear picture of who we are, what tools we have at our disposal,” Denbrock said. “What that's going to look like ultimately in the fall, I don't think we really know yet. We've got some clues.”

