Senior cornerback Kristian Fulton, a member of the preseason Bednarik Award and Nagurski Trophy watch lists, is not quite at full health entering LSU's season opener.
“Kristian's about 90 percent,” coach Ed Orgeron said. “He's still nagging a little bit.”
Fulton practiced inconsistently for most of preseason camp — he missed LSU’s first scrimmage — because of an injury Fulton said did not relate to the season-ending foot surgery he underwent last year. Recovering from that procedure held him out of spring practice.
Behind Fulton, LSU feels comfortable playing — and even starting — freshman Cordale Flott, who was listed on the initial depth chart as Fulton’s backup.
“Cordale has had one of the best camps,” Orgeron said. “We feel like we're good at corner.”