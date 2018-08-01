Ed Orgeron looked tanned, rested and fired up for football season Wednesday at the Baton Rouge Rotary Club meeting in Tiger Stadium.

OK, Coach O is always tanned. He looks like he just came in from the Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo, grabbed a shower and a suit and came here to the south stadium club lounge to regale a packed room of football-hungry folks as they finished their chicken and mountainous whipped cream-covered deserts.

There are lots of questions about this coming LSU football season, and lots of ways this season could turn out. But if Orgeron’s confidence and charisma counted for anything, the Tigers would be 11-1 in 2018 and firmly in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth.

He kibitzed with a young man in the audience claiming to be a Miami student, asking half-jokingly (we think) how Orgeron’s team would be able to beat the “amazing” Hurricanes in week one?

Orgeron smiled broadly then replied, “You made a wrong turn on that interstate, boy.”

Can't see video below? Click here.

Video via WBRZ-TV

Orgeron talked of position battles and new recruits and players moving this way and that, like shifting Breiden Fehoko from defensive end to nose tackle. He talked quarterbacks and the hope that Kristian Fulton can win his appeal on his drug test tampering suspension with the NCAA and become an instant contender to start at cornerback for the Tigers.

He was at his most candid talking about addressing the need for more off-the-field analysts.

Without naming names, or opponents, Orgeron talked about facing the “enemy” a couple of states over last season (Alabama), and how he talked to a friend on the staff there afterward.

“He showed me their scouting report on us,” Orgeron said. “I was embarrassed. I went to Joe (Alleva, athletic director) and said we have to have more analysts.”

LSU now has 10, five on offense and five on defense, double their number from 2017. They can’t coach on the field but can help the on-field coaches take a deeper dive into opponents and begin working on the next.

“Last year on Wednesday (of game week) we were trying to figure out our opponents,” Orgeron said. “By then it’s too late.

“By the time we play Miami we’ll have two analysts working on the next game.”

+9 Orgeron on QB race, analysts to match Alabama, and a quick dismissal of Miami student Ed Orgeron didn't give any clues as to who might be the starting quarterback when LSU takes the field this season, but he made sure to discuss…

Orgeron even poked a bit of fun at LSU’s recent past, talking about how now eligible wide receiver Jonathan Giles caught 69 passes in 2016 at Texas Tech before sitting out last season as a transfer.

“That’s more than our receivers caught the last 10 years,” Orgeron said, again promising a 50-50 balanced run and pass offense under new coordinator Steve Ensminger.

When he was done, ending on a patriotically LSU note about graduation rates and what he tells families the school can do for their sons in recruiting, Coach O got a Standing O from the congregation.

The trick will be to get a standing ovation when this season is all over.