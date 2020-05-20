What can't LSU defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. do?

In his true freshman season, Stingley...

-- Started all 14 games at cornerback

-- Earned consensus All-America honors, unanimous SEC newcomer of the year honors and first team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press

-- Led the Southeastern Conference in interceptions and passes defended

-- Became the first true freshman in the last 34 seasons to start on the LSU defense

But did you know that Stingley Jr. does ballet?

His father Derek Stingley Sr., an assistant coach at The Dunham School, appeared on WNXX-FM ESPN's "Off the Bench" on Wednesday and provided some insight into how his son is staying busy during the coronavirus downtime.

"With (Stingley Jr.) it's all about rest. He has a hard time sleeping at night. So he wasn't getting the proper rest that he needed, in my opinion, during the season," Stingley Sr. said. "He did a little ballet just to try and work on flexibility and just to move different muscles ... I won't allow him to be static, to get lazy during times like this."

Stingley Sr. went into more detail into his son's training, targeted areas of improvement and more. Listen to the full interview here: