The LSU Tigers fell one spot to No. 11 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Sunday afternoon following the end of conference championship weekend.

The CFP selection committee dropped LSU behind No. 9 Washington, which beat Utah 10-3 in Friday night's Pac-12 championship; but the Tigers remain within the 12 spots they need to be in to secure a spot in a New Year's Six bowl game.

LSU is still behind No. 10 Florida, which beat LSU 27-19 on Oct. 6.

Whether the Tigers will be selected to play in one of the two New Year's Six bowls remaining, the Fiesta and the Peach, will be announced at 2 p.m.

If LSU is selected, it will make the program one of the more unexpected stories of the college football season.

The Tigers opened at No. 25 in the AP poll but were picked to finish fifth in the SEC West at SEC media days.

Can't see video below? Click here.

CFP Top 25

1. Alabama 13-0

2. Clemson 13-0

3. Notre Dame 12-0

4. Oklahoma 12-1

5. Georgia 11-2

6. Ohio State 12-1

7. Michigan 10-2

8. UCF 12-0

9. Washington 10-3

10. Florida 9-3

11. LSU 9-3

12. Penn State 9-3

13. Washington State 10-2

14. Kentucky 9-3

15. Texas 9-4

16. West Virginia 8-3

17. Utah 9-4

18. Mississippi State 8-4

19. Texas A&M 8-4

20. Syracuse 9-3

21. Fresno State 11-2

22. Northwestern 8-5

23. Missouri 8-4

24. Iowa State 8-4

25. Boise State 10-3