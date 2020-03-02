For LSU fans living in enemy territory -- also known as Alabama -- only a month's time stands between them and their ability to flash their fandom on the plate of their car.

AL.com reported that LSU Tiger specialty license plates will be available next month through the Alabama Department of Revenue for Tiger fans still publicly celebrating the national championship and willing to drop $50 to have the logo on their license plate.

Fans of other college football programs -- such as Florida State University, Mississippi State University and the University of Georgia -- who've lived in Alabama have been able to purchase the specialty plates with those schools' logos.

So what put LSU on the list? An eager Birmingham-based LSU alumni chapter and at least 250 commitments willing to buy the plates.

The Advocate reported on the chapter's successful campaign back in February when it questioned why Alabama didn't offer an LSU specialty plate even though several other states do, said the Birmingham chapter's vice president Kenny Haynes.

+2 LSU football in 2020: Who are possible starters on offense? Here are our projections Soon LSU football will be back — with its first day of spring practice starting Saturday — it's as good a time as any to project what the Tige…

When the news broke that they would soon be able to show their sports allegiance by way of their Alabama license plate, they planned to celebrate in true Louisiana fashion.

"We're having jambalaya victory celebrations in Mobile and Birmingham this spring," Haynes said.

It should be known that the state of Alabama will benefit from specialty plate purchases -- the $50 made from Tiger fans will go straight to the state's general fund, according to AL.com.

Sorry, in advance, to those Louisiana residents who choose to cheer for Alabama or Auburn, but this state doesn't offer specialty plates for Alabama universities.