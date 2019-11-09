Another go at the "Game of the Century" is just hours away in Tuscaloosa, which means College GameDay signs -- from the incredibly clever to the absolutely meaningless signage -- were on full display.
Until the kickoff for No. 1 LSU at No. 2 Alabama, one reporter took it upon himself to give an unofficial ranking of the best and worst signs spotted near Bryant-Denny Stadium.
THE BEST
“Joe Burrow is the whistleblower”— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 9, 2019
11/10
Bonus points for: The president will be at the game today. pic.twitter.com/nzYhBwkbGn
Sign: "Joe Burrow is the whistleblower."
Rank: 11/10
Reason: It's one of the most timely signs, considering President Donald Trump will be at the game.
“Give him subtitles”— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 9, 2019
6/10
Points for:
- long pole
- not explaining the joke
No points for:
- the fact that there are subtitles ... you just have to turn them on. pic.twitter.com/ftcd0sk303
Sign: "Give him subtitles."
Rank: 6/10
Reason: The long pole is a great choice for getting noticed, and this sign creator understands that a truly clever joke is only wasted when further explained. That being said, turn your subtitles on.
THE WORST
Negative-♾/whatever— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 9, 2019
I thought we’d been over this. pic.twitter.com/IxmmfY9aJw
Sign: "Gonna hit harder than Katrina."
Rank: Negative infinity
Reason: This sign ranking needs no explanation.
“I can’t feel my feet”— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 9, 2019
4/10
Points for: It is cold today
Negatives for:
- It’s not that cold
- Seriously, go north even a little and we can talk cold
- The Weeknd did this better pic.twitter.com/yAwLCjWwby
Sign: "I can't feel my feet."
Rank: 4/10
Reason: Sure, a dip into the 50's in Alabama makes for a chilly game day, but wearing any type of closed-toe shoe with your most basic socks should prevent numb feet. This isn't a Big 10 game.
No ranking necessary
I’m not sure they qualify as signs so I won’t grade them ... but they put Ed Orgeron on a 🌽 🐕 pic.twitter.com/ldSlO3Qcy0— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 9, 2019
Sign: Ed Orgeron's head attached to a corn dog.
Reason: Does this count as a sign? Maybe not, but it's worth the mention.
I can’t grade this because it doesn’t show the PG-13 but on the Joe Burrow side. But hats off to this censoring pom-pom 💅 pic.twitter.com/6q6B16LWG0— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 9, 2019
Sign: "You vs. the guy she tells you NOT to worry about."
Reason: The Joe Burrow side is blocked off, but the censoring pom-pom is also what makes this sign good enough to share.
THE GAME
WHO: No. 1 LSU (8-0) at No. 2 Alabama (8-0)
WHEN: 2:30 p.m. (CST)
WHERE: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
BROADCAST INFO
TV: CBS
RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)
Click here for more radio affiliates
STREAMING: CBS All Access
