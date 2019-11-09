Another go at the "Game of the Century" is just hours away in Tuscaloosa, which means College GameDay signs -- from the incredibly clever to the absolutely meaningless signage -- were on full display.

Until the kickoff for No. 1 LSU at No. 2 Alabama, one reporter took it upon himself to give an unofficial ranking of the best and worst signs spotted near Bryant-Denny Stadium.

THE BEST

“Joe Burrow is the whistleblower”



11/10



Bonus points for: The president will be at the game today.

“Give him subtitles”



6/10



Points for:

- long pole

- not explaining the joke



No points for:

Points for:

- long pole

- not explaining the joke

No points for:

- the fact that there are subtitles ... you just have to turn them on.

THE WORST

Negative-♾/whatever



I thought we’d been over this. pic.twitter.com/IxmmfY9aJw — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 9, 2019

“I can’t feel my feet”



4/10



Points for: It is cold today



Negatives for:

- It’s not that cold

- Seriously, go north even a little and we can talk cold

- The Weeknd did this better pic.twitter.com/yAwLCjWwby — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 9, 2019

No ranking necessary

I'm not sure they qualify as signs so I won't grade them ... but they put Ed Orgeron on a 🌽 🐕

I can't grade this because it doesn't show the PG-13 but on the Joe Burrow side. But hats off to this censoring pom-pom 💅

THE GAME

WHO: No. 1 LSU (8-0) at No. 2 Alabama (8-0)

WHEN: 2:30 p.m. (CST)

WHERE: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

BROADCAST INFO

TV: CBS

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)

Click here for more radio affiliates

STREAMING: CBS All Access