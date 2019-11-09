Nick Saban picks up off-the-field win in Baton Rouge over IRS: report

Alabama head coach Nick Saban greets LSU head coach Ed Orgeron before the Alabama vs. LSU SEC football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

 VASHA HUNT

Another go at the "Game of the Century" is just hours away in Tuscaloosa, which means College GameDay signs -- from the incredibly clever to the absolutely meaningless signage -- were on full display.

Until the kickoff for No. 1 LSU at No. 2 Alabama, one reporter took it upon himself to give an unofficial ranking of the best and worst signs spotted near Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Can't see video below? Click here.

THE BEST

Sign: "Joe Burrow is the whistleblower." 

Rank: 11/10

Reason: It's one of the most timely signs, considering President Donald Trump will be at the game. 

Sign: "Give him subtitles."

Rank: 6/10

Reason: The long pole is a great choice for getting noticed, and this sign creator understands that a truly clever joke is only wasted when further explained. That being said, turn your subtitles on. 

THE WORST

Sign: "Gonna hit harder than Katrina."

Rank: Negative infinity

Reason: This sign ranking needs no explanation.

Sign: "I can't feel my feet."

Rank: 4/10

Reason: Sure, a dip into the 50's in Alabama makes for a chilly game day, but wearing any type of closed-toe shoe with your most basic socks should prevent numb feet. This isn't a Big 10 game. 

No ranking necessary

Sign: Ed Orgeron's head attached to a corn dog.

Reason: Does this count as a sign? Maybe not, but it's worth the mention.

Sign: "You vs. the guy she tells you NOT to worry about."

Reason: The Joe Burrow side is blocked off, but the censoring pom-pom is also what makes this sign good enough to share. 

THE GAME

WHO: No. 1 LSU (8-0) at No. 2 Alabama (8-0)

WHEN: 2:30 p.m. (CST)

WHERE: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

BROADCAST INFO

TV: CBS

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)

Click here for more radio affiliates

STREAMING: CBS All Access

Contact Katelyn Umholtz at kumholtz@theadvocate.com.

View comments