DES MOINES, Iowa — Three current and former LSU track and field stars just missed out on earning spots in the world championships Saturday.
Former LSU All-American Vernon Norwood came up one spot shy of a berth on the USA team when he finished fourth in the 400 meters final.
Athletes earn their way on to the team that will compete in the worlds later this fall with a top-three finish at the USA championships, which conclude Sunday at Drake University.
Norwood missed making the team by just 0.11 seconds even though he raced to a personal-best of 44.40 seconds. Nathan Strother took third in 44.29.
That topped his old PR of 44.44, which he set in April 2015 while competing for the Tigers.
Michael Cherry, another former LSU All-American, finished sixth with a time of 44.69 seconds.
Also Saturday, LSU senior-to-be Tonea Marshall made it through the semifinals of the 100-meter hurdles when she finished fourth in her heat in 12.95 seconds.
Marshall lowered her time in the final later Saturday afternoon to 12.81 second, but finished sixth.
Incoming LSU freshman Tzuriel Pedigo, who won a gold medal in the javelin at the U20 Pan Am championships a week ago, finished sixth with a best of 240 feet, 11 inches.
In the 400 hurdles semifinals, Cassandra Tate earned a spot in Sunday's final when she finished second in her semifinal heat in 55.45 seconds.
Tate, a former NCAA champion who won the bronze medal at the 2015 World championships, will try to earn a spot on the U.S. team once again at 7:04 p.m. Sunday.
In other qualifying Saturday, Sha'Carri Richardson and Mikiah Bricsco both failed to reach the 200 semifinals.
Richardson was fifth in her first-round heat with a time of 23.46 seconds, and Brisco also was fifth in her heat in 23.70.
Also, former Southeastern Louisiana All-American pole vaulter Devin King finished in a tie for seventh at 17-11.