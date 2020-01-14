A brief recap of LSU’s 89-85 overtime win against Texas A&M in College Station on Tuesday night:

The good

Again, LSU showed its mettle in the six-minute game when the Tigers refused to give in to adversity and kept plugging away vs. the homestanding Aggies. Will Wade's team trailed by six points on five occasions in the final six minutes of regulation — the last with 1:51 to play — to send it to overtime, where the Tigers outscored the Aggies 10-6 in the five-minute session.

The bad

After fixing its turnover woes in the past four games when LSU had 35 total, the Tigers gave it away 19 times in the win over Texas A&M. LSU turned it over nine times in the second half and three more times in the overtime session and A&M used those miscues to score 19 points, while the Tigers had just sevne points on seven Aggies' turnovers.

Player of the game

Trendon Watford delivered another strong performance despite taking a hand to the side of the head while trying to get position under LSU's goal in the second half. Watford needed a couple of minutes to "shake it off," as he put it, but went back into the game to finish off Texas A&M with 19 points, 11 rebounds, a career-high six assists and one steal.

Key stat

After making just 2 of 21 field-goal attempts (9.5%) from beyond the 3-point arc in its win over Mississippi State on Saturday night, LSU was on Tuesday night. The Tigers were 14 of 38 (36.8%), matching the Aggies' 14 3-pointers.

Who's next?

LSU (12-4, 4-0 SEC) will play the second of two straight road games against Ole Miss (9-7, 0-3) at The Pavilion on Saturday night. The 7 p.m. contest will be televised by ESPN2. Ole Miss fell to Florida 71-55 on Tuesday night.