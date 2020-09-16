Joe Burrow, this year's No. 1 overall draft pick, reigning Heisman Trophy winner and just maybe the quarterback to change Cincinnati's fortunes, makes his first road start as the Bengals visit the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football.
Burrow's debut last week against San Diego went about as expected. He made mistakes, showed the same resilience that took him from a third-stringer at Ohio State to national champion at LSU, and had the Bengals poised for a possible win. They missed a last-second field goal to force overtime and lost 16-13.
Burrow scored his first TD on a 23-yard run. He finished 23 of 36 for 193 yards, but was sharp down the stretch, going 8 of 11 for 70 yards on his drive.
Kickoff on Thursday night is at 7:20 p.m.
For LSU fans looking to watch Burrow on the national stage, here's how you can do it:
ON TV
— NFL Network (click here to find the channel on your cable provider)
VIA STREAMING
-- Click here for instructions on how to watch NFL Network on your smartphone or tablet.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.