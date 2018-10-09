The LSU volleyball will look for its first SEC victory of the season, hosting Georgia at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The match will air live on ESPNU.
The Tigers (5-11, 0-5 SEC) lead the series over Georgia 36-23. In the last meeting against Georgia (12-5, 3-3) on Sept. 21 fell in five sets by scores of 21-25, 32-34, 25-18, 25-16, 11-15. Taylor Bannister led the Tigers in that match with 23 kills, while Raigen Cianciulli anchored the back row with a match-high 23 digs. Last season, Georgia defeated the Tigers in Baton Rouge in three sets, 21-25, 20-25, 21-25.
Team notes
The Tigers fell in their only match last week, falling in five sets to Ole Miss by scores of 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 22-25, 14-16.
Taylor Bannister led the Tigers with 22 kills and a .370 hitting percentage. Bannister ranks third in the conference and 17th in the nation in kills per set at 4.48. She is second in the league and 15th in the country in points per set at 5.02.
Raigen Cianciulli anchors the back row for the Tigers. She led the Tigers at Ole Miss with 32 digs, the second-most digs in a single match in her career. Her 4.41 digs per set ranks third in the conference.
Anna Zwiebel worked her way into the starting rotation as a setter the last three matches. She has recorded two-straight double-doubles in as many matches. At Ole Miss, she totaled a season-high 59 assists and 11 digs.
The Tigers fell in five sets to Georgia in the last meeting on Sept. 21 by scores of 21-25, 32-34, 25-18, 25-16, 11-15. Bannister led the Tigers with 23 kills, while Cianciulli picked up 23 digs in the back row. The Tigers out-blocked the Bulldogs, 14.0-10.0.
The Tigers enter the season with a total of 294 SEC victories, just needing six to close in on the 300 mark.
Coach Fran Flory is in her 21st season at the helm of the LSU volleyball program. The winningest coach in school history, Flory has led the Tigers to NCAA Tournament appearances in nine of the last 13 seasons.