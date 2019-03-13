A fifth LSU scholarship player has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Freshman tight end Zach Sheffer entered the portal, according to Matt Zenitz of AL.com.
Sheffer is the third LSU player to enter the portal this week, joining junior cornerback Mannie Netherly and outside linebacker Dantrieze Scott.
The Florida native also joins defensive tackles Davin Cotton and Dominic Livingston in the portal.
Players can enter the portal by notifying their athletic department, and the school's compliance department will enter the player's name into the database within two business days. Players still have the option to remove their names.
The 6-foot-3, 223-pound Sheffer never played for LSU, and he was the No. 26 tight end of the 2018 class according to 247Sports.
The transfer portal became an option in October, giving Division I athletes the ability to transfer to a different school and receive a scholarship without asking their original school for permission.
In the previous model, athletes had to receive permission from their school to transfer to other schools, which allowed schools to "block" their athletes from transferring to other programs within their conferences or that were on their schedules in future seasons.