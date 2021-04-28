LSU coach Ed Orgeron will once again speak on the first day of Southeastern Conference Media Days, the league announced Wednesday afternoon.
The annual event is scheduled for July 19-22 at The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Ala., where the site of the SEC's media days has been held in each of the last 18 times the event was conducted in-person. Last year, the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Orgeron has spoken on the first day of SEC Media Days ever since he was named the school's full-time head coach in 2016.
The detailed daily schedule will be released at a later date, the league said in its news release, but the four-day event will be broadcast on SEC Network and ESPN.
2021 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE
MONDAY, July 19
Florida – Dan Mullen
LSU – Ed Orgeron
South Carolina – Shane Beamer
TUESDAY, July 20
Georgia – Kirby Smart
Kentucky – Mark Stoops
Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
Tennessee – Josh Heupel
WEDNESDAY, July 21
Alabama – Nick Saban
Mississippi State – Mike Leach
Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher
Vanderbilt – Clark Lea
THURSDAY, July 22
Arkansas – Sam Pittman
Auburn – Bryan Harsin
Missouri – Eli Drinkwitz