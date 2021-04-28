SEC Media Days Football
Buy Now

Head coach Ed Orgeron, of LSU, speaks during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 15, 2019, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) ORG XMIT: ALBD126

 Butch Dill

LSU coach Ed Orgeron will once again speak on the first day of Southeastern Conference Media Days, the league announced Wednesday afternoon.

The annual event is scheduled for July 19-22 at The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Ala., where the site of the SEC's media days has been held in each of the last 18 times the event was conducted in-person. Last year, the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Orgeron has spoken on the first day of SEC Media Days ever since he was named the school's full-time head coach in 2016.

The detailed daily schedule will be released at a later date, the league said in its news release, but the four-day event will be broadcast on SEC Network and ESPN.

2021 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

MONDAY, July 19

Florida – Dan Mullen

LSU – Ed Orgeron

South Carolina – Shane Beamer

TUESDAY, July 20

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

Tennessee – Josh Heupel

WEDNESDAY, July 21

Alabama – Nick Saban

Mississippi State – Mike Leach

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

THURSDAY, July 22

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Auburn – Bryan Harsin

Missouri – Eli Drinkwitz

Email Brooks Kubena at bkubena@theadvocate.com.

View comments