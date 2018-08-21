To say Breiden Fehoko was ready for practice Tuesday would be the understatement of the year.
After being given a few days off by the LSU coaching staff to allow some minor nicks and bumps from preseason camp to heal, Fehoko couldn’t wait to get on the practice fields again.
So eager was he to return to his starting nose tackle spot that Fehoko arrived for media interviews wearing his bright yellow football pants, complete with thigh and hip pads, a full three hours before practice started. He wore a gold (non-contact) jersey during afternoon drills.
Fehoko actually put on his football pants an hour before that, just after finishing up morning classes, and was ready to go.
A junior who has repeatedly drawn praise from coach Ed Orgeron in the first three weeks of camp, Fehoko said he could have practiced the past few days. But he said the coaches wanted him to take some time off after Thursday's session. He didn't work Friday through Monday, although Sunday was a scheduled day off following LSU’s second scrimmage.
Defensive end Rashard Lawrence, who battled lower leg issues last season, also got some rest time. Lawrence was not observed at Tuesday's practice during the portion open to the media.
“They were looking out for my best interests, and at the end of the day, we have a game to win against Miami," Fehoko said of the season opener Sept. 2 against Miami. "They want to make sure everybody's to their full potential, which I feel everybody is now."
Fehoko said the idea was to get extra treatment and get in the cold tubs more under the direction of head athletic trainer Jack Marucci and his staff — which Fehoko said was much-appreciated.
“They've been helpful, I mean, they've been phenomenal,” he said. “I feel great right now. If we had a game today, I'd be able to play. I think that's how Rashard feels, too.”
While Fehoko said he and Lawrence took mental reps and attended meetings in order to stay up to speed.
But Fehoko did miss something Tuesday.
“I like to get a nap in before practice,” he said with a smile, “but I couldn't nap (Tuesday) because I was excited to get back out there.”
Fehoko said he doesn’t know if graduate transfer Joe Burrow or sophomore Myles Brennan will start at quarterback against Miami, but he knows both are still competing hard.
Burrow showed it in Saturday’s scrimmage when the offense was in the red zone, facing a fourth down and needing a couple of yards to extend the drive.
Orgeron wanted to send in kicker Cole Tracy for a chip-shot field-goal try. Burrow wanted to go for a first down and get more than three points.
“Joe said, ‘Let’s leave the offense out there … let’s go for it,’ ” Fehoko said. “That’s the kind of stuff you want to see as a defensive player. You want to see a competitive edge in your quarterback. You don't want to see somebody back down.”
Fehoko said he and his defensive teammates started smiling, laughing and getting on the offense seconds before Buck linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson sacked Burrow while rolling out for a pass attempt.
“Even though they didn’t get it, you want to see that stuff … that competitive edge,” Fehoko said. “You want to see guys take control, take leadership. That’s one thing Joe and Myles are doing right now in the quarterback room is starting to get those guys to jell together as an offense.”