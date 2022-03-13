MESA, Arizona — LSU junior Ingrid Lindblad continued to imbed her name in the school record book Sunday when she recorded her seventh collegiate career victory in the Clover Cup at Longbow Golf Club.
The world's No. 3-ranked amateur shot a final round 4-under par 68 to finish at 13-under par 203 and win by five. Her score was one off her school record in the 2021 SEC Championships.
The win ties Jenny Lidback for the most individual victories in program history. Lidback, who lives in the Phoenix area and attended the tournament Sunday, won her seven during the 1985-86 season.
The Tigers finished third behind Clemson and Texas A&M. Carla Tejedo Mulet tied for 15th, while Latanna Stone tied for 19th.