The Southeastern Conference presidents will meet later Monday afternoon, and it is expected the school leaders will discuss plans for fall athletics, multiple sources confirmed with The Advocate.
The SEC's 14 athletic directors are holding a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday. If they make a decision on whether to postpone or cancel the football season, it is possible, but not certain, that the presidents could vote on the motion Monday afternoon.
The presidents meeting was not previously scheduled.
The news was first reported by Sports Illustrated.
The fate of college football across the country hangs in the balance. The Big Ten, according to multiple reports, has already voted to become the first Power Five league to cancel fall football because of concerns with the coronavirus pandemic.
A Big Ten spokesman refuted the report, according to ESPN, saying no votes have been taken yet.
It is unclear if the Big Ten will play football in the spring, as other conferences, like the Southwestern Athletic Conference, have already chosen to do.
The SEC's 10-game, league-only season was scheduled to start on Sept. 26, but the NCAA and its universities have been forced to adjust to medical advice about the pandemic.
Colleges returned to practices without contact late last week after voluntary workouts began in June.
More than 90 college programs have announced at least one positive COVID-19 test among athletes.
Several athletes have opted out of the season after voicing concerns about playing during the pandemic, including LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell.
Farrell said the virus has hit his family hard and that his grandmother is battling COVID-19 in the hospital.
The SEC announced in mid-July that players could sit out the 2020 season and still keep their scholarships — a motion that was recommended by the league's athletic directors and approved unanimously approved by the league's presidents and chancellors.