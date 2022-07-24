Former LSU All-American Mondo Duplantis added another medal to his collection Sunday night when he took the gold with a world record in the pole vault on the final day of the world championships in Eugene, Oregon.
Duplantis, the silver medalist at the 2019 world championships in Doha, claimed the gold at his second world championships to go with the gold he won at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.
This one was a big one.
Representing his mother's home country of Sweden, Duplantis broke his own world record when he cleared 20 feet, 4½ inches on his second attempt at Hayward Field.
In doing so, Duplantis easily bested American Christopher Nilsen, his old youth track and collegiate rival who settled for the silver medal with a best of 19-5¾.
Nilsen missed three times at 19-8¼, while Duplantis cleared that height on his first attempt to win the competition. Then he went for the world record.
Duplantis, a Lafayette native, wasn't the only athlete with LSU ties to win a gold.
Vernon Norwood didn't run in the final for the U.S. 4x400-meter relay that won in 2 minutes, 56.17 seconds, but the Morgan City High School graduate ran the third leg in the heats Saturday and was awarded a medal.
He also won a bronze in the 4x400 mixed relay the previous weekend and now has nine relay medals from the Olympics and world championships.
In the women's 100-meter hurdles final, LSU sophomore Alia Armstrong, representing the U.S., ran a strong race and came up one spot short of getting on the medals stand.
The 21-year-old Armstrong, who won the NCAA title on the same track June 10, finished fourth Sunday night with a wind-aided time of 12.31 seconds.
Less than two hours earlier, Armstrong posted a personal-best time of 12.43 seconds in winning her semifinal heat. That was the sixth-fastest time of the semis.
Nigeria's Tobi Amusan, who broke the world record with a time of 12.12 in the semis, won the gold medal at 12.06 with a 2.5 meters per second tailwind.
She was followed by Jamaica's Brittany Anderson (12.224, rounded up to 12.23), Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (12.229, rounded up to 12.23) and Armstrong.
Also, Jamaica's Natoya Goule, a two-time NCAA champion in the 800 meters for LSU, was fifth in that event Sunday night with a time of 1 minute, 57.90 seconds.