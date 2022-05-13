A preseason knee injury kept Adam Miller from putting on an LSU uniform this past season, robbing Tiger fans of the opportunity to see what the talented Illinois transfer would bring to the table.
If all goes well, they'll get to see it this season.
Miller, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard, removed his name from the transfer portal on Friday and announced he will remain at LSU to play for new coach Matt McMahon, whose program received a huge lift with the news.
LSU officials confirmed the decision in a tweet that read: "Unfinished business @AceWolf44 is staying in Baton Rouge."
According to a university news release, Miller has been "medically cleared for all basketball activities in preparation for workouts."
Miller became the third player to return to LSU after exploring his options in the transfer portal.
Junior forward Mwani Wilkinson announced April 11 he will be returning and sophomore guard Justice Williams joined him two days later.
Miller, a former four-star recruit, tweeted last Friday that he was down to two schools — LSU and TCU.
The tweet included a photo of himself and read "Top 2" with the LSU and TCU logos below it.
Miller underwent surgery in Los Angeles last fall after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee during a preseason practice on Oct. 19.
“I was raised to get through every situation possible,” Miller tweeted after suffering the injury. “I’m a soldier ... the game can’t be played with out me for too long. I’ll be back.”
He was expected to play a significant role for LSU after averaging 8.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in starting all 31 games as a freshman at Illinois in the 2020-21 season.
The native of Peoria, Illinois, will now get a chance to be the impactful scorer and all-around player former coach Will Wade thought he was getting last season.
Even though he couldn't play, Miller was active and engaged with his LSU teammates throughout a 22-12 campaign that ended with Wade's firing and a first-round NCAA tournament loss to Iowa State.
It wasn't a surprise when Miller, who continued his rehab in Baton Rouge, entered the transfer portal on March 29 — just eight days after McMahon was hired.
With Darius Days and Tari Eason declaring for the NBA draft, the other 11 scholarship players that were on the roster last season all entered the transfer portal.
In an interview with The Advocate a week after Wilkinson and Williams announced their return, McMahon said the door was open for others if they choose to join his program.
"We’re going run a very friendly system for players who want to showcase their skills and talents at the highest level of college basketball," McMahon said then.
Miller's interest in TCU likely came from the fact that he played last summer for Horned Frogs coach Jamie Dixon, who led the USA team to the gold medal in the FIBA U19 World Cup in Riga, Latvia.
Miller scored 12 first-half points to help beat France in the gold-medal game and averaged 7.4 points, 3.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds for the tournament.
Miller's return gives McMahon 12 scholarship players, one shy of the 13 allotted by the NCAA.
In addition to Miller, Wilkinson and Williams; McMahon signed transfers Kendal Coleman, Justice Hill, Cam Hayes, Trae Hannibal, KJ Williams and Derek Fountain; and high school seniors Corneilous Williams, Jalen Reed and Tyrell Ward.
Reed and Ward are four-star prospects who are in the Top 75 of the 2022 recruiting class nationally, according to the 247Sports composite listing.
Patrick Magee contributed to this report.