The LSU athletic department received a Graduation Success Rate of 89% in the 2018-19 school year, according to NCAA data, which is one percentage point shy of the school's all-time high of 90 in 2017.
The NCAA's GSR score tracks the percentage of athletes who graduate from their initial school within six years, and it also accounts for athletes who transfer in and out of a school's program.
LSU had a school-record 123 athletes graduate from the university, the school said, and its overall GSR score of 89 tied with Auburn and Missouri for fourth in the Southeastern Conference, third-highest among public institutions in the league. Vanderbilt led the SEC with a GSR score of 97.
"Our student-athletes consistently meet and exceed the highest standards of performance, on and off the field," LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said in a statement. "I could not be more proud of how they represent this great university with their work ethic, character and commitment to excellence in their academic and athletic pursuits."
Six LSU sports recorded perfect scores: men's swimming and diving, men's tennis, softball, women's golf, women's tennis and volleyball.
Five other sports produced at least a score of 90: women's swimming and diving (96), women's soccer (95), gymnastics (93), women's basketball (92) and women's track and field.
LSU's men's basketball team recorded a score of 86, which is the program's second-highest total in school history, and the football team recorded a score of 71.
The baseball team scored an 87, men's golf scored an 86, and the men's track and field team scored an 85.