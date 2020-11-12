All games on Saturday
NO. 2 NOTRE DAME at BOSTON COLLEGE
2:30 p.m. • ABC
After that rousing double-overtime thriller against then-No. 1 Clemson, second-ranked Notre Dame will attempt to avoid a letdown. It still has some work to do to stay in the hunt for a CFP berth, especially against a BC team that gave Clemson a tussle just a couple of weeks ago.
ARKANSAS at NO. 6 FLORIDA
6 p.m. • ESPN
Florida has really come alive since that late Week 3 road loss to Texas A&M, which is proving to be a better team than any of us thought. Speaking of teams that are better than most thought, how about Arkansas winning three games already — and it really should be four.
NO. 13 WISCONSIN at MICHIGAN
6:30 p.m. • ABC
Wisconsin has been idle since crushing Illinois back on Oct. 23, which means the Badgers could be a bit rusty after not having played in 22 days. Could that be really good news for Michigan, which has dropped two in a row and four of its past five dating to the 2019 season.
NO. 19 SMU at TULSA
6 p.m. • ESPN2
SMU has posted two wins since falling to Cincinnati by 29 points. The Ponies' prolific passing game fuels an offense that's scoring 40.5 points a game and averaging 526.3 total yards. But they have to be aware of Tulsa, which upset UCF and lost by nine points to Oklahoma State.
NO. 20 USC at ARIZONA
2:30 p.m. • Fox
Scoring two late fourth-quarter touchdowns in 92 seconds, Southern Cal staged an improbable rally in its opener with Arizona State. Now the Trojans get a shot at sweeping the state of Arizona against a Wildcats team that hasn't played a game since last Nov. 30 — a span of 350 days.
